Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Jeff Heuerman | TE

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Jeff Heuerman, the elder statesman in the Broncos tight end room.

It has been an interesting, for lack of a better word, career for Heuerman so far. He has dealt with multiple injuries and has never developed into what the Broncos had hoped after drafting him in the third round back in 2015, but he has developed into that solid No. 2 or 3 tight end that you like to have in case of an injury to be a blocker when needed. 

There is also the fact that despite the injuries, Heuerman has played in 51-of-64 games in his career, not counting his rookie season which he missed entirely after tearing an ACL in his first mini-camp as a Bronco, while proving to be a reliable receiver when called upon. Heuerman does present some value but other teams don't seem to be seeing it.

During the draft, the Broncos were purportedly trying to trade Heuerman and while some teams were interested, none were willing to give GM John Elway what he was asking for in return. As a result, the Broncos will be giving Heuerman another chance during training camp to compete for a roster spot. 

Heuerman's main competition? Former college teammate at Ohio State Nick Vannett, whom the Broncos just signed two a two-year deal in free agency. So what is Heuerman's outlook this year? 

For a deep-dive look at Heuerman, check out the video above. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

