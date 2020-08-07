Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Josh Watson | Hybrid LB

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Josh Watson, the stand-out linebacker one year removed from being an undrafted free agent linebacker.

Watson was an interesting player to watch as a Colorado State Ram, but also with how he was used by the Broncos in the 2019 preseason. The linebacker was used in a hybrid role as both an edge and off-ball linebacker with varying levels of success. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Watson was actually better when he was tasked with playing the edge than he was off-ball and showed some major concerns with his play in coverage. Denver likes to have versatility in its defense, but there needs to be more consistency from Watson, which was lacking.

The Broncos didn’t do much to upgrade their linebacker corps with the exception of drafting Justin Strnad as a potential cover guy. That does help Watson as he fights for a roster spot, but the emergence of Alexander Johnson from last year kind of balances it out. 

Denver will carry four or five linebackers, depending on how many edge defenders are kept, but Johnson, Strnad, Todd Davis, and Josey Jewell all likely have jobs. There is also another hybrid in Justin Hollins competing for a spot. 

The competition is stiff for Watson so he has to show a lot of improvement if he wants a shot at making it. For a deeper look at Watson, check out the video above. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dalton Risner Shares True Thoughts on Prospect of Moving to Right Tackle

Dalton Risner played right tackle at a high level in college. Could he switch back from left guard to right tackle in the wake of Ja'Wuan James' opt-out? Risner touched on the subject on Thursday.

Lance Sanderson

by

Chilly303

Mile High Roundtable: Identifying Broncos' Best Option at RT to Overcome Ja'Wuan James Opt-Out

Join us as we go around the table as Mile High Huddle's staff lays out the Broncos' best options to find a solution at right tackle.

MHH Staff

by

ErickTrickel

Broncos Should Trade for Vikings OT Riley Reiff | Here's Why

The Broncos' situation at right tackle suddenly is very questionable. Rather than relying on backups, GM John Elway should go grab this proven veteran on the trade market.

James Campbell

by

James Campbell

Elijah Wilkinson Explains his Surprise in Learning that Ja'Wuan James had Opted Out of 2020 Season

When it came to Ja'Wuan James' fateful decision to opt-out of the 2020 season, Elijah Wilkinson didn't see it coming. But Wilkinson stands ready as ever to hop back on the right-tackle bike.

KeithCummings

by

SpokaneBronco

Broncos RT Ja'Wuan James Opts Out of 2020 Season

The Broncos will have to come up with a new plan at right tackle with Ja'Wuan James opting out.

Chad Jensen

by

Linebacker

Von Miller Hints at a 'Monster' Comeback Season for Bradley Chubb

We know that Von Miller is hungrier than ever but what about Bradley Chubb? Miller dished on his pass-rushing partner's prospects as he battles back from an ACL tear that cost him most of last season.

Luke Patterson

by

broncofan55555

Dalton Risner Vouches that Broncos Will get a 'Whole New Garett Bolles' in 2020

Was Garett Bolles' improvement late last season a flash in the pan? Dalton Risner doesn't think so and in fact, has high expectations for his teammate.

Chad Jensen

by

broncoseer

Early Returns on Jurrell Casey from Broncos Camp Should Excite Fans

The Broncos acquired Jurrell Casey via trade earlier this year and the team is already buzzing about the five-time Pro Bowler.

Chad Jensen

by

jareal333

Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Kendall Hinton | WR

Kendall Hinton was signed as a college free agent this past spring. What does the ex-quarterback bring to the Broncos wide receiver room?

Erick Trickel

Justin Simmons Breaks Silence on Failure to Reach Long-Term Deal with Broncos

Justin Simmons is playing on the franchise tag this year and just about nobody saw it coming. Simmons recently dished on his view of how he and the team came up short on a long-term accord.

BobMorris