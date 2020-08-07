Mile High Huddle
Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Kendall Hinton | WR

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Kendall Hinton, a former quarterback who converted to wide receiver for his final year of college.

As a Wake Forest commit at quarterback, Hinton was converted for his final year of college. Despite being converted, he actually had a great year which could be attributed to his quarterback skill-set. 

Hinton was very much a running quarterback with 186 rushing attempts to 251 passing attempts while at the position. With an 8-to-7 TD-to-INT ratio, it is easy to see why Wake Forest wanted to make a change at quarterback.

There was good speed and running ability to help Hinton after the catch and the only thing lacking, really, was his route running, which he actually improved at as he gained more experience running routes. The NFL has a history of former college quarterbacks becoming something in the NFL as a receiver, and Hinton has the potential to join that group. 

It's going to take some time and development but Hinton showed a lot of promise in just one year after the conversion. For a deep-dive look at Hinton, check out the video above. 

