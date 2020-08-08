Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: P.J. Locke | S

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? P.J. Locke, a late-season addition.

Locke entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Texas with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he spent the 2019 offseason. He played in the preseason for the Steelers and it was not a good body of work for the young safety.

Locke allowed a near-perfect passer rating when targeted, relinquishing 5-of-6 targets to be caught with one touchdown allowed. That's not what you want to see from someone fighting for the roster.

Denver gave him a chance in a low-risk situation, a scenario which the team has hit on a few times in recent years. Locke is going to need to show a lot of development from the player he was last preseason if he wants to make it with the Broncos, but the good news for Lock is that an open competition is brewing to fill out the safety depth behind Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson.

Locke is probably the low man on the depth chart at safety and with Duke Dawson, Trey Marshall, and Douglas Coleman ahead of him, it really is going to take a lot from Locke to leapfrog these young DBs.

What are Locke's odds? Check out the video above.

