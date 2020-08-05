Mile High Huddle
Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Trinity Benson | WR

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Trinity Benson, a 2019 undrafted free-agent wide receiver.

Entering the 2019 preseason, there was a lot of hype surrounding Benson because of the speed element he brought to the Broncos offense. That speed was flashed, but there was a lack of explosive plays. 

Benson showed inconsistencies when it came to his ability to take the top off of the defense and with speed being his bread and butter, he had to be able to capitalize and show off that trait, which didn’t happen all that often.

Denver has since gone out and really boosted its wide receiver corps, adding exactly the type of explosive play-making speed that Benson was supposed to bring. That really cuts into his chances to make the 53-man roster, especially since he didn’t get many looks as a returner during the Broncos 2019 preseason, despite the team needing to find someone.

It seems fairly unlikely that Benson will make the roster, but he could still be in play for the practice squad. However, he has a tough and talented group of receivers battling for a practice squad spot that he has to compete with, although that herd has been thinned somewhat by the recent release of Kelvin McKnight and Zimari Manning. 

The speed is there, but Benson has to improve multiple other areas for that trait to become a real threat. For a deep-dive look at Benson, check out the video above.

