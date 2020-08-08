Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Tyler Jones | OL

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Tyler Jones, the versatile offensive lineman from N.C. State.

Jones has the skill-set to play all five spots, but he lacks the ideal size and length for tackle, which makes the interior offensive line his best bet. Still, being able to play all three interior spots adds value to a player, but Jones will have to go out there and really show off the skills and versatility to compete with other candidates on-roster who share some of those same traits.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

In the NFL, the more areas a player can specialize, the better, so of course, playing three spots upfront will help Jones' cause. However, guys like Austin Schlottmann and Patrick Morris, both of whom have the experience that Jones doesn't, will be competing for the same seat on the ride.

Jones isn't expected to make the Broncos roster, but there is always a chance. He will have to go out there and emphatically prove that he is better than Schlottmann and Morris, both of whom were on the active roster last year. One trait Schlottmann and Morris have that Jones does not is experience and the cancelation of the offseason and preseason won't help Jones gain his own. 

How will it shake out? Check out the video above for a deeper look at Jones' prospects. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dalton Risner Shares True Thoughts on Prospect of Moving to Right Tackle

Dalton Risner played right tackle at a high level in college. Could he switch back from left guard to right tackle in the wake of Ja'Wuan James' opt-out? Risner touched on the subject on Thursday.

Lance Sanderson

by

birddogsII

Broncos Should Trade for Vikings OT Riley Reiff | Here's Why

The Broncos' situation at right tackle suddenly is very questionable. Rather than relying on backups, GM John Elway should go grab this proven veteran on the trade market.

James Campbell

by

broncofan55555

Mile High Roundtable: Identifying Broncos' Best Option at RT to Overcome Ja'Wuan James Opt-Out

Join us as we go around the table as Mile High Huddle's staff lays out the Broncos' best options to find a solution at right tackle.

MHH Staff

by

Scottydog123

Broncos Bringing in Free-Agent OT Demar Dotson for a Visit, per Report

The Broncos are looking outside the building for solutions to the offensive tackle problem Ja'Wuan James dumped on the team.

Chad Jensen

by

TurkeyBronco

Elijah Wilkinson Explains his Surprise in Learning that Ja'Wuan James had Opted Out of 2020 Season

When it came to Ja'Wuan James' fateful decision to opt-out of the 2020 season, Elijah Wilkinson didn't see it coming. But Wilkinson stands ready as ever to hop back on the right-tackle bike.

KeithCummings

by

lknsk12

Dalton Risner Vouches that Broncos Will get a 'Whole New Garett Bolles' in 2020

Was Garett Bolles' improvement late last season a flash in the pan? Dalton Risner doesn't think so and in fact, has high expectations for his teammate.

Chad Jensen

by

firstfan

Broncos RT Ja'Wuan James Opts Out of 2020 Season

The Broncos will have to come up with a new plan at right tackle with Ja'Wuan James opting out.

Chad Jensen

by

PMcGok

Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Josh Watson | Hybrid LB

Josh Watson earned spot on the 53-man roster last year and contributed at times, especially on special teams. But one year later, much has changed with regard to the Broncos' roster math, so how does Watson fit?

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

Justin Simmons Breaks Silence on Failure to Reach Long-Term Deal with Broncos

Justin Simmons is playing on the franchise tag this year and just about nobody saw it coming. Simmons recently dished on his view of how he and the team came up short on a long-term accord.

BobMorris

by

broncofan55555

Von Miller Hints at a 'Monster' Comeback Season for Bradley Chubb

We know that Von Miller is hungrier than ever but what about Bradley Chubb? Miller dished on his pass-rushing partner's prospects as he battles back from an ACL tear that cost him most of last season.

Luke Patterson

by

broncofan55555