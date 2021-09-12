Mile High Roundtable: Predicting Broncos' 2021 MVP, ROTY, Breakout Player & More

Before the Broncos kick off the 2021 campaign, here's a roundtable prediction on how we see things unfolding.

The Denver Broncos have been the epitome of mediocre for the past five years, the depth and duration of which hasn't seen in Broncos Country since the early 1970s. However, there is significant hope for 2021 because the roster is brimming with talent and depth in nearly every position group.

For the Broncos to not squander this talent, the onus falls on the quarterback and head coach. Both have been question marks for the past few seasons and both need to have at least a moderate amount of success for the Broncos to reach the playoffs.

The Mile High Huddle staff have gathered to compile predictions and other tidbits of valuable information to answer the burning questions surrounding this Broncos team. Will Denver find success or will the talent be squandered with another mediocre performance?

From predicting the Broncos' record, MVP, rookie of the year, breakout player, biggest surprise, and more, here's how the MHH collective sees 2022 shaping up.

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP)

Record Prediction: 8-9

MVP: Jerry Jeudy | WR

Rookie of the Year: Patrick Surtain II | CB

Breakout Player: Javonte Williams | RB

Surprise: Eric Saubert | TE

Key Addition: Bobby Massie | RT

Analysis: The Broncos' offense will go as far as Pat Shurmur lets them go. Meaning, it’s time to run the football with RBs Melvin Gordon and Williams. No longer is the offensive line the weak point of this team. Yes, Teddy Bridgewater is going to throw some interceptions but the 2021 defense should be strong and deep enough to recover.

It’s time for the ‘evil genius’ Vic Fangio to put up or shut up. Mix in the blitz and various defensive packages. Keep opposing offenses guessing and force turnovers to bail out the below-average special teams and untested offense.

The Broncos fall below .500 once more, and while they have talented players they’ll have to shore up an owner, head coach, and long-term starting QB.

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports)

Record: 12-5 (Wild Card berth)

MVP: Jerry Jeudy

Rookie of the Year: Patrick Surtain II

Breakout player: Jonathan Cooper

Surprise: Broncos sweep the NFC East 4-0

Key Addition: Kyle Fuller

Analysis: The Broncos play more opponents who aren't that good (Jets, Lions, Jaguars), so they should win more games. I expect Jeudy to be much better this year and lead the team in receptions.

The questions, of course, are how Teddy Bridgewater fares at quarterback and how Vic Fangio does with coaching — if both come through, 12-5 is certainly not out of the question.

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL)

Record: 11-6

MVP: Von Miller

Rookie of the Year: Javonte Willams

Breakout Player: Dre’Mont Jones

Surprise: By season’s end, Baron Browning will be starting at inside linebacker

Key Addition: Teddy Bridgewater

Analysis: One thing to watch for: takeaways. The Broncos have been in the bottom of the league the past two seasons and that has impacted the team’s ability to win games.

If the Broncos can manufacture takeaways and be in the upper echelon of the NFL in that category, they will have success and find their way into the playoffs.

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL)

Record: 11- 6.

MVP: Von Miller

Rookie of the Year: Patrick Surtain II

Breakout Player: Dre'Mont Jones | DL

Surprise: Special teams unit

Key Addition: Ronald Darby | CB

Kenneth Booker (@KennethMHH)

Record: 10-7 (3-3 division record)

MVP: Justin Simmons | S

Rookie of the Year: Javonte Williams | RB

Breakout Player: Justin Strnad | LB

Key Addition: Kyle Fuller | CB

Mike Evans (@MHHEvans):

Record: 10-7

MVP: Justin Simmons

Rookie of the Year: Patrick Surtain II

Breakout Player: Jerry Jeudy

Surprise: Coach Fangio's improved clock management

Key Addition: Teddy Bridgewater

Analysis: Bridgewater must become a key contributor for the Broncos to reach the playoffs. If “Steady Teddy” can leverage the talent of the receiver group, the offense will score more points in the red zone.

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH)

Record: 10-7

MVP: Jerry Jeudy

Rookie of the Year: Caden Sterns | S

Surprise: Offensive efficiency

Key Addition: Kyle Fuller | CB

Analysis: I fully believe that this is the best Broncos roster we have seen since 2016 and that they are fully capable of going to the playoffs with a 10-7 record.

This article was curated by Thomas Hall.

