Broncos 2021 Roster Profile: Trinity Benson | WR

What does the future hold for the former undrafted wideout?

Trinity Benson was an undrafted rookie out of the 2019 NFL draft that a lot of Denver Broncos fans were pulling for. His college tape was exciting and he constantly made big plays.

However, playing at East Central University is a lot different from the NFL. In each of the last two seasons, Benson has managed to stick around Denver on the practice squad, but he may not get a Year 3.

The Broncos want to see development from Benson and see him truly push for a roster spot. But Benson has the odds stacked against him with multiple roster spots already 'cemented' by guys like Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJHamler, and Tim Patrick — with Tyrie Cleveland making a strong push and even Kendall Hinton earning the praise of head coach Vic Fangio.

The Broncos have more deserving wideouts than roster spots at this point.

With how strong the wide receiver position is, Benson could still land on the practice squad if he shows the much-needed development. Carving out a role on special teams might be his easiest path to the roster.

If the 6-foot, 180-pound Benson can show up big in the third phase and do well enough on offense, that could plausibly tip the scales in his favor. Diontae Spencer is a solid returner, but that's all he is, and the tradition of NFL teams keeping a roster spot for a returner-only is increasingly phasing out.

Guys have to offer more than that and Benson possibly could. With how things stand entering the six-week summer break before training camp, it seems likely Benson is on his way out.

Spending three years' time developing a player at a position with an embarrassment of riches is kind of a waste when other positions might need that roster spot even more.

Still, it's the NFL. Training camp will reveal whether Benson is much longer for the Broncos' world.

