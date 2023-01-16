15 Free-Agent ILBs Broncos can Target to Upgrade Defense

The Denver Broncos could be looking to fill a roster hole at inside linebacker in free agency.

It's not unusual to hear Denver Broncos fans pine for a top off-ball linebacker. This refrain can be traced back to opposing tight ends having their way with the Broncos' defense.

However, the off-ball linebacker position is not one to commit big money unless you are talking about the truly elite. Furthermore, the Broncos have gotten quality play out of the likes of Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton, who are on much cheaper deals.

Singleton will be a free agent, though, and could be seeking a bigger payday. If he gets one, the Broncos will need to look for a replacement. Even if he stays with Denver, the Broncos could upgrade the depth.

Here's a look at the off-ball linebackers who played at least 60% of the defensive snaps in 2022. Keep in mind there are plenty of linebackers who saw a lot of playing time this year, so you won't see every player hitting free agency on this list.

Lavonte David | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

David is one of the better off-ball linebackers in the NFL. Though he may not be the same player he was in his prime, he's still effective, with 124 tackles, three sacks, and five passes defensed in 2022.

The Buccaneers signed David to a two-year deal in 2021 with three void years for cap purposes. Though the Bucs have some cap problems, they might still extend him, which would mean the three void years don't accelerate onto the 2023 cap.

If the Bucs don't re-sign David, it's tempting to think about him. However, he'll be 33 years old next season, and there's no telling how many years he has left. Is it really worth risking $12M APY or more on him?

Devin Bush | Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers traded up with the Broncos in the 2019 NFL draft to select Bush. He showed a lot of promise as a rookie, with four passes defensed, 109 tackles, and one sack.

However, Bush suffered a torn ACL in Week 6 of the 2020 season. He's never been the same player since. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option and don't appear to have an interest in keeping him.

Bush will be just 25 years old next season, though. He is an ideal candidate for a one-year 'prove it' deal. While he shouldn't be your first choice in free agency, you don't rule him out as long as he understands he has to take a one-year deal.

Tremaine Edmunds | Buffalo Bills

The Bills selected Edmunds with the 16th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He had a great rookie season with 121 tackles, 12 passes defended, and two sacks.

Edmunds has remained a productive player since his rookie season. He did miss five games this season with injuries, but he still surpassed 100 tackles.

However, should Edmunds hit free agency, he's likely to get a lot of money. Like Bush, Edmunds will be just 25 years old next season. That means he'll likely have plenty of suitors.

Kyzir White | Philadelphia Eagles

A fourth-round by the Chargers in the 2018 draft, White spent most of his seasons as a depth player. He did start all 17 games in 2021 and had 144 tackles, one sack, and three passes defensed.

White signed with the Eagles in 2022 and was active for all 17 games with eight starts. He had seven passes defensed and surpassed 100 tackles.

White is probably best suited as a depth player, though he can start when necessary. That means he's not likely to demand a lot of money in a contract.

Nicholas Morrow | Chicago Bears

Morrow signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He's mostly been a depth player, though he started 29 games, 11 of them in the 2020 season.

The Raiders kept Morrow on a one-year deal in 2021, but he missed the season because of injuries. He signed a one-year deal with the Bears for 2022, started all 17 games, and had his best season as a pro with 116 tackles and two passes defensed.

Morrow could be looking for a bigger payday for 2023. He'll be 28 years old, and he may not get more chances for a big contract. He did good things this past season, but you must be careful about what you give him in a contract.

Elandon Roberts | Miami Dolphins

Roberts spent his first four NFL seasons with the Patriots. He had 10 passes defensed and 457 tackles in 60 games, 33 of them starts.

Roberts joined the Dolphins in 2020 and, in three seasons, started 43 of 47 games and tallied four passes defensed and 251 tackles, including 107 this past season.