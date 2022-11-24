Broncos' 2023 Unrestricted Free Agents: Re-Sign or Let Them Walk?

The Denver Broncos are expected to have 16 unrestricted free agents — and to be honest, the bulk of them probably won't be back next year.

Of those players, only DL Dre'Mont Jones is a priority to retain. The rest of the players either haven't panned out in starting roles, are solid depth players but aren't imperative to keep, or simply aren't needed any longer.

There may, however, be a few free agents other than Jones who could be brought back, but they don't need to be extended right away. It's best to consider these free agents (again, other than Jones) in this way:

Test Market First: This means you let the free agent explore the market first, but if he finds no offers he likes, you can bring him back when the first wave of free agency is over on a low-cost deal.

After The Draft: With these players, you can wait until after the draft. At that point, you can figure out where you need to improve your depth, and if the player is still available, you re-sign him. However, they need to be depth, not starters.

Let Him Walk: In this case, there is no reason to bring him back at all. Let the player seek his fortunes elsewhere.

Let's go over the 15 unrestricted free agents who aren't named Dre'Mont Jones and figure out what's the best option for each.

Kareem Jackson, S: While Jackson has provided leadership on the roster, his best days are behind him. At 35 years old, it's best if he joins a team that's already a playoff contender rather than return to a team still searching for its identity.

Verdict: Let him walk.

Billy Turner, OT: The hopes that Turner would stabilize the right tackle position didn't materialize because of his health. While he can play multiple positions, his recent injury history at his age makes him too risky to keep.

Verdict: Let him walk.

Anthony Harris, S: It was fine to bring Harris in when the Broncos had injuries at the safety position. However, the Broncos may be better off with a healthy Caden Sterns or, if necessary, a draft pick.

Verdict: Let him walk.

Dalton Risner, OG: Risner hasn't lived up to expectations, meaning he's not a priority to extend. However, if he doesn't find another suitor on the open market, he might be worth keeping on a one-year deal. Bear in mind that he'll be 28 years old next season.

Verdict: Test market first.

Cameron Fleming, OT: Fleming has been solid when called upon to start, though he's not great by any means. However, he's somebody the Broncos should look at after the draft once they know how the offensive line depth looks at that point.

Verdict: After the draft.

Tom Compton, OL: Compton has missed the bulk of the season because of a back injury. It remains to be seen if he'll play this season. At 34 years old, he's not somebody the Broncos should bring back.

Verdict: Let him walk.

Alex Singleton, LB: Singleton isn't a top starter, but he's had his moments on defense and excels on special teams. He signed for the veteran minimum this season, and I wouldn't oppose him being signed to that type of contract again.

Verdict: Test market first.

Latavius Murray, RB: Though Murray has been a fine player, he'll be 33 years old next season. There should be younger players available in free agency who shouldn't cost much.

Verdict: Let him walk.

Eric Tomlinson, TE: Tomlinson hasn't contributed much this season. The Broncos have a tight end with potential in Greg Dulcich and another free agent who makes more sense to keep at the right price.

Verdict: Let him walk.

DeShawn Williams, DL: He'll be 31 years old next season, but he's done some good things as a depth and rotational player. As long as he is willing to sign a one-year, low-cost contract, that would be okay.

Verdict: Test market first.

Marlon Mack, RB: We have yet to see Mack take the field, but he'll be just 27 years old. At this point, it's hard to judge him, but let's call him a player that makes more sense to look at once the Broncos have addressed the position through other means.

Verdict: After the draft.

Darius Phillips, CB: Phillips hasn't seen a lot of action on the field, and the Broncos might be in a better position looking elsewhere for depth. But because he's 28 years old, I wouldn't rule out adding him down the road.

Verdict: After the draft.

Eric Saubert, TE: Saubert hasn't been great, but he's been the best of the depth players at tight end. He makes sense to bring back for a veteran presence, but he's not somebody the Broncos must bring back immediately.

Verdict: Test market first.

Calvin Anderson, OT: Anderson hasn't shown he can be a starter in the NFL and the Broncos need to find an upgrade at depth. Perhaps they can revisit after the draft, but if the Broncos need to re-sign a veteran, I would go with Fleming first.

Verdict: After the draft.

Andrew Beck, FB: This all depends on whether the coaching staff wants a fullback on the roster. He hasn't stood out, but he hasn't been bad, either. This may be another "wait and see" situation.

Verdict: After the draft.

Mike Boone, RB: Boone has been solid on offense and special teams but has missed time with injuries. At 28 years old, he's not somebody to rule out entirely, but I would try to find an upgrade first.

Verdict: After the draft.

