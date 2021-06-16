Report: Broncos Have '60-40' Odds of Acquiring Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers "wants to be" in Denver and the Broncos now have "60-40" odds of trading for the disgruntled Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback.

This, courtesy of KOA Radio's Benjamin Allbright, who dropped a "bomb" on Rodgers' status during a Monday interview with ESPN Cleveland.

On Tuesday, Rodgers provided his own update following recent remarks made by Packers CEO Mark Murphy, who characterized the reigning NFL MVP as a "complicated fella." Rodgers rocked an "I'm Offended" T-shirt amid a promotional golf appearance on TNT, presumably in response to Murphy.

"It's been one of those quiet offseasons you dream about, where you can kind of just go through your process on your own, quietly," he said, via ESPN. "And that's all you can ask for as an older player in the league and someone who's been around for a long time and just enjoys that time to yourself, just relax, to not be bothered, to not have any obligations or anything going on.

"I think that's what this offseason has been about. It's been about really enjoying my time and spending it where I want to spend it, not feeling like I have to go anywhere but still be an NFL player at the same time. It's been great."

Green Bay remains insistent it will not trade the future Canton-bound signal-caller, and Rodgers, for his part, is entrenched in his holdout, choosing to skip this week's mandatory minicamp.

Meanwhile, the Broncos are moving full steam ahead with the "50-50" QB competition between incumbent Drew Lock and veteran newcomer Teddy Bridgewater. To that end, Lock enjoyed his finest practice of the offseason Tuesday, firing three touchdown passes and committing zero turnovers — "dominated," per media on hand in Dove Valley.

After practice, Lock sat down with 9News' Mike Klis to discuss the "distraction" of persistent speculation tying Denver to Rodgers or Houston's Deshaun Watson, another franchise QB attempting to strongarm his way out of town.

“It can only be a distraction if I let it,’’ Lock told Klis. “If I think about it for more than this conversation we’re having right now, then I would let it be a distraction. And if those guys are playing for Green Bay or they’re playing wherever they are, then they have a step advantage on me because I was thinking about it and not thinking about football and how we can get better.

“No, I don’t let it be a distraction. It came with the lack of wins last year. If we won 10 games, no one would be talking about it. If we won 11 games, nobody would be talking about it. If we won 12 games no one would talk about it. But due to play from last year, to stop those conversations from happening again, I need to play better this year and that’s where my energy was and that’s where all my focus was and that’s quite honestly why I didn’t think about it is because all my energy and all my time was focused elsewhere this offseason, and that was getting this team better.”

