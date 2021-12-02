The virus reserve list giveth, while the injury bug taketh away. On Thursday, the Denver Broncos placed offensive tackle Calvin Anderson on injured reserve and activated starting left tackle Garett Bolles off the reserve/COVID list.

As head coach Vic Fangio promised on Wednesday, Bolles is back in the building.

“He’s cleared the protocols, so he’s allowed back in and ready to go back to work," Fangio said on Thursday.

Bolles suffered a lower-leg injury in the Broncos' Week 8 win over the Washington Football Team. Just about the time he was healed up and ready to return to the starting lineup, he tested positive for the virus.

Fortunately, Bolles didn't get sick, according to Fangio, but he still couldn't be allowed to walk through the doors at UCHealth Training Center until he produced a negative COVID test on back-to-back days. On Wednesday, Bolles produced the first negative and Thursday completed the protocol requirements.

The Broncos will have their All-Pro left tackle on the field Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium for the team's first matchup of the season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, Denver's most reliable swing tackle will be put on ice for at least three games.

Anderson played admirably in relief of Bolles from Weeks 9 through 12. Then, in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Anderson suffered a leg injury that appeared rather serious at the time as he had to be carted off the field.

It won't cost him what remains of the season but NFL rules require that a player placed on IR spend a minimum of three games there before the team has the prerogative of activating him. Time will tell whether that unfolds for Anderson.

Meanwhile, the Broncos' next man up is Cam Fleming, who's been holding down the right tackle duties since Bobby Massie went down in Week 9. Massie returned to the practice field on Wednesday as a limited participant.

Fangio said Thursday that he's hopeful Massie will return to the starting lineup alongside Bolles as the Broncos take on the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Behind Fleming, the Broncos also have Quinn Bailey, who relieved Anderson on Sunday and played so well, he earned a coveted game ball in the locker room post-game.

