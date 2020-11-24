SI.com
Broncos Activate RB LeVante Bellamy Off IR, Waive OT Jake Rodgers

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos announced on Tuesday that running back LeVante Bellamy has been activated off injured reserve. In a corresponding move, the team waived veteran offensive tackle Jake Rodgers. 

By this point of the NFL season, teams are constantly churning the bottom of the roster. That tradition is doubly true this year, due to the rule changes brought on by the pandemic which has allowed teams much more latitude with regard to the practice squad and gameday 'elevations'. 

Also impacted in 2020 is the new injured reserve rule which allows teams to activate a player off IR after only three weeks and there is no limit to the number of times a team can activate a player off the list. In years past, once a player hit IR, there was no coming back in-season. That changed for a time, with teams being allowed two in-season activations off IR, but the player in question had to be on IR at least eight weeks. 

Last year, the Broncos used both eight-week IR activations, bringing up wideout Tim Patrick and quarterback Drew Lock late in the season. In 2020, the Broncos have already eclipsed that number with players like Dre'Mont Jones, DeMarcus Walker, A.J. Bouye, and now Bellamy. 

Bellamy is an undrafted rookie out of Western Michigan. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound back had a prolific collegiate career, earning Middle-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2019 after rushing 266 times for 1,546 yards (5.5 avg.) with 23 touchdowns. No college player had more touchdowns than Bellamy last season. 

Rodgers is in his third year and has appeared in five games with the Broncos while also spending time on the team’s practice squad this season. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, odds are the Broncos will re-sign him to the practice squad.

With Elijah Wilkinson, another activated-off-IR player, being brought back to the 53-man roster over the weekend, the Broncos ultimately chose to stick with Calvin Anderson as their fail-safe offensive tackle. My guess is that Demar Dotson will continue to start at right tackle opposite of Garett Bolles while Wilkinson and Anderson serve as the backups. 

Next up on the docket, the Broncos will host the 8-2 New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

