Broncos Could Sign Former Bears Pro Bowl DL

Skip to main content

Broncos Should Sign Former Bears Pro Bowl DL Akiem Hicks, Analyst Says

Hicks spent the last six seasons in Chicago.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett is a firm believer that "you can never have enough people to rush a passer." They're hardly empty words.

In four months as Denver's head man, Hackett has overseen the splash signings of outside linebacker Randy Gregory and defensive lineman DJ Jones and draft selections of second-round OLB Nik Bonitto and fourth-round DL Eyioma Uwazurike — all players who specialize in harassing the quarterback.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

What once was a position of weakness has become a position of strength. The Broncos now have more pass-rushers than they know what to do with, to say nothing of OLB Bradley Chubb and defensive end Dre'Mont Jones. It's a first-world football problem of the highest order.

A problem only exacerbated by Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine, who suggested the Broncos — their Super Bowl window wide open — pick up veteran free agent DL Akiem Hicks. Because why not?

"After losing Shelby Harris in the [Russell] Wilson trade, they acquired defensive tackle D.J. Jones. That's a start, but the interior of the line could still use some pop," Ballentine wrote. "Jones is a good run defender but only had two sacks and has never topped three in a season. Akiem Hicks had 3.5 and was limited to nine games last year. ... Even at 32 years old, Hicks can wreak havoc when healthy."

Hicks (6-4, 335) is entering his age-33 campaign after spending the last six seasons with the Chicago Bears, where he totaled 175 solo tackles, 88 QB hits, and 31.0 sacks. He was a Pro Bowler in 2018 and was named among the Top 100 players in franchise history.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Recently, however, Father Time has caught up to Hicks, who missed 11 games in 2019 and eight games last season, perhaps explaining his prolonged languishment on the market.

Spotrac.com projected Hicks' price tag at $5.5 million annually, about half of what the California native earned in 2021. The Broncos have approximately $11.25 million in available salary-cap space.

And, apparently, always room for one more.

"In the loaded AFC West, the Broncos could use all the pass-rush help they can get, and Hicks has the flexibility to provide it from multiple alignments on the inside," Ballentine wrote.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

USATSI_17393159
News

Broncos Could Sign Former Bears Pro Bowl DL

By Zack Kelberman15 minutes ago
Denver Bronco President of Football Operations John Elway (left) and head coach Nathaniel Hackett (right) during rookie mini camp drills at UCHealth Training Center.
News

Previewing What Nathaniel Hackett's Offense Might Look Like for 2022 Broncos

By Dr. Emmett Smith2 hours ago
Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, and Nik Bonitto
News

Projecting Broncos' New Edge Rusher Room for 2022

By Erick Trickel6 hours ago
Denver Broncos linebacker Malik Reed (59) celebrates after making atackle against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Malik Reed Kept a Lid on the Interest NFL Teams Paid him as a Free Agent

By Keith Cummings8 hours ago
Denver Bronco wide receiver Montrell Washington (12) during mini camp drills at UCHealth Training Center.
News

3 Broncos' Rookies Poised to Put a Veteran Out of a Job

By Thomas Hall10 hours ago
Denver Broncos nose tackle Mike Purcell (98) reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos Player Profile: Mike Purcell | IDL

By Erick Trickel11 hours ago
USATSI_17355052 [photoutils.com]
News

Albert Okwuegbunam Gives Truth on Broncos Drafting TE Greg Dulcich

By Zack Kelberman23 hours ago
Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz (77) and tackle Ryan Pope (74) during rookie minicamp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos' OL Quinn Meinerz Dishes on Reason for 10-Pound Weight Loss

By Luke PattersonMay 19, 2022
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

PFF Taps S Justin Simmons as Broncos' Most Underrated Player | 3 Players More Deserving

By Nick KendellMay 19, 2022