Broncos TE/FB Andrew Beck Dishes on What he's Improved on This Offseason

Andrew Beck has attacked the offseason with a single-minded zeal to try adding aspects to his game he never has before.

Andrew Beck isn't a player Denver Broncos fans hear much about when watching a game recap. Beck doesn't generate flashy stats or showcase abilities that cause the crowd in the stands at Empower Field at Mile High to make a unified gasp but he's an important cog in the team’s wheel.

Over his two-year career with the Broncos, Beck has been used primarily as a blocker at the point of attack. In 26 games, he has recorded nine receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown. To expand his role in the offense and solidify a roster spot, he must become technique-centric and a more savvy route runner.

Beck knows he can’t get too comfortable. When assessing himself, Beck told Phil Milani of the team website one month ago that his role on the team is to be decided by the coaches and for him to work for, “My goal is versatility, the more that I can do, the more opportunities I have to get on the field.”

The Broncos need Beck to continue to expand his skill-set to add more fuel to the team's talented receiver group.

"A lot of it has been getting with [TEs] Coach Wade [Harman] and [RBs] Coach Curtis [Modkins], developing routes, savvy, things like that," Beck told Milani. "Little techniques here and there, just things that I'm not used to doing in my game, things that I need to build now so that I'm ready to take them into the season."

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound tight end/fullback hybrid played his collegiate ball for the Texas Longhorns where he excelled at blocking. Beck contributed both on the field and in the locker room.

Longhorns head coach Tom Herman described Beck as “tough as nails” and that he “holds himself and his teammates accountable”. Herman also commented on Beck's ability to impact team morale and focus through his ability to get along with every teammate in the locker room.

During his college career, Beck brought a bring-your-lunch-pail-to-work mentality. He has talked about not caring about “individual accolades”, and that his view is that it's all about “the team winning”. During his senior year, Beck had 28 receptions and two touchdowns — a model for his football career. Impact without fireworks.

Beck didn't hear his name called on draft day but was signed as a college free agent by the New England Patriots in 2019. During training camp, the Patriots moved Beck to fullback and in the final cut-downs, he was waived. The Broncos claimed Beck off waivers to fill the role of then-starting fullback Andy Janovich, who'd suffered an injury.

Fast forward to 2021, and the team is leveraging Beck's biggest skill-set: his versatility. He is the Broncos' starting fullback, a backup tight end, and a core special teams player.

Give Beck credit, playing multiple positions is a pretty smart strategy. The coaching staff recognizes his ability to play several spots, which is a key factor when making difficult roster decisions.

Beyond his play on the field, Beck studied sign language at the University of Texas. He used his abilities to communicate with families during morale-boosting visits to hospitals.

Due to his support of the military and their families, the Broncos nominated Beck for the 2020 Salute to Service Award. Fans get energized when players give back to their communities.

The NFL is a production-based business and it's all about talent. If you're stronger and faster than everyone else on the field, you can have a successful pro career.

The aspect of sports fans need to think more about is the impact an individual athlete’s heart and character can have on team’s performance. Beck may not have the measurables, but he is a fierce player that Broncos Country should look forward to watching compete.

