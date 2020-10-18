Broncos at Patriots Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 6

The time has finally come. After a 17-day wait between games, the Denver Broncos will take the field on Sunday to battle the New England Patriots.

The Broncos sit at 1-3 and despite their -9 spread according to SportsBetting.com, the Patriots only sit at 2-2. However, the big reason for New England's perceived juggernaut status as the home team is the storied track record of head coach Bill Belichick.

The Broncos hope to become one of only six teams ever to beat a Belichick-led Patriots team coming off a bye. Belichick is 15-5 in games coming off a bye.

If the Broncos are going to pull it off, it'll require the shutting down of New England's top-ranked rushing attack, led by Cam Newton, as well as an error-free game replete with some big plays from Drew Lock, who makes his return to the starting lineup on Sunday.

Join us as we live-blog and discuss DENvsNE here in our weekly Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom right-hand corner of the Mile High Huddle logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your takes and observations with our staff, subscribers, and fellow members of the MHH community as we react to the game in real-time.

What to Watch For

• S Kareem Jackson needs one pass defensed to become the 13th player (9th active) since he entered the league in 2010 to record 100 passes defensed.

• WR Jerry Jeudy needs 50 yards to become the fourth player (T. Glenn, N.E. - 1996; T. McLaurin, Was. - 2019; C. Lamb- Dal. -2020) since 1970 to record at least 50 yards in each of his first five games to start a career and needs 66 yards to become the second Broncos rookie WR to reach 300 receiving yards by his fifth game (Eddie Royal - 2008, 321 yds.).

• K Brandon McManus needs four field goals to tie Jim Turner (1971-79) for the second-most made field goals in team history, one field goal from 50-plus yards to tie Matt Prater (2007-13) for the second-most made in team history, one field goal from 50-plus yards to pass Prater (2007-13) for the second-most made 50-plus-yard field goals in team history (reg. + post.), and 11 points to tie Rich Karlis (1982-88) for the fourth-most points (655) in franchise history. McManus will play his 100th career game on Sunday.

Inactives

First Quarter

Broncos lose toss. Patriots defer. Lock and the offense will open the game.

Phillip Lindsay breaks the ice with a four-yard gain.

Lock hits Tim Patrick for 41-yard gain on second down.

Lock targets rookie tight end Albert Okwuegbunam down the left sideline, going for the end zone. It was a great throw. Refs initially throw flag for defensive pass interference but pick it up. Incomplete.

Lock throws deep to Jerry Jeudy on 3rd- & -7, yet another great pass but it goes right through the receiver's hands.

McManus enters and drills the 45-yard field goal.

Broncos 3, Patriots 0

Patriots get some traction on the ground but on 3rd- & -2, Shelby Harris tips Newton's pass and DeShawn Williams makes the diving interception.

Broncos in business at the Patriots' 33-yard line.

Two Lindsay runs bring up 3rd- & -2 and Lock goes for the jugular, once again target Okwuegbunam in the end zone, only this time, it wasn't a great throw. Incomplete.

McManus' 44-yard field goal is good.

Broncos 6, Patriots 0

Anthony Chickillo with a massive sack on Newton.

Patriots fail to move the chains on third-and-long. Punt.

Lock starts on his own 9-yard line.

Lindsay starting to heat up a little.

Lock working the middle of the field with the tight ends.

End of quarter

Broncos 6, Patriots 9

Second Quarter

Lock connects with Okwuegbunam for an 18-yard gain and three plays later for 11 yards.

Broncos in business after Lock hits Okwuegbunam for a 27-yard pickup, giving Broncos 1st- & -10 from the Patriots' 11-yard line.

Broncos struggle in the red zone, fail to punch it in after an impressive 13-play, 83-yard drive. They have to settle for a field goal after Lock sails it high to Jeudy in the back of the end zone on third down.

McManus is good.

Broncos 9, Patriots 0

Patriots moving the ball. But on a 1st- & -10 from the Broncos' 19-yard line, the snap flies over Newton's head. 15-yard loss. Derrek Tuszka falls on Newton.

On 3rd- & -13, the Broncos pressure Newton, who fires incomplete.

Nick Folk is good from 41 yards out. Patriots get on the board.

Broncos 9, Patriots 3

Lindsay picks up 20 yards on first down.

Broncos cross into Patriots' territory

On 2nd- & -10 from the New England 21-yard line, Lock is sacked for 13-yard loss. Ball is now on the 34-yard line on third down.