SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos at Patriots Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 6

Chad Jensen

The time has finally come. After a 17-day wait between games, the Denver Broncos will take the field on Sunday to battle the New England Patriots. 

The Broncos sit at 1-3 and despite their -9 spread according to SportsBetting.com, the Patriots only sit at 2-2. However, the big reason for New England's perceived juggernaut status as the home team is the storied track record of head coach Bill Belichick. 

The Broncos hope to become one of only six teams ever to beat a Belichick-led Patriots team coming off a bye. Belichick is 15-5 in games coming off a bye. 

If the Broncos are going to pull it off, it'll require the shutting down of New England's top-ranked rushing attack, led by Cam Newton, as well as an error-free game replete with some big plays from Drew Lock, who makes his return to the starting lineup on Sunday. 

Join us as we live-blog and discuss DENvsNE here in our weekly Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom right-hand corner of the Mile High Huddle logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your takes and observations with our staff, subscribers, and fellow members of the MHH community as we react to the game in real-time.

What to Watch For

• S Kareem Jackson needs one pass defensed to become the 13th player (9th active) since he entered the league in 2010 to record 100 passes defensed.

• WR Jerry Jeudy needs 50 yards to become the fourth player (T. Glenn, N.E. - 1996; T. McLaurin, Was. - 2019; C. Lamb- Dal. -2020) since 1970 to record at least 50 yards in each of his first five games to start a career and needs 66 yards to become the second Broncos rookie WR to reach 300 receiving yards by his fifth game (Eddie Royal - 2008, 321 yds.). 

• K Brandon McManus needs four field goals to tie Jim Turner (1971-79) for the second-most made field goals in team history, one field goal from 50-plus yards to tie Matt Prater (2007-13) for the second-most made in team history,  one field goal from 50-plus yards to pass Prater (2007-13) for the second-most made 50-plus-yard field goals in team history (reg. + post.), and 11 points to tie Rich Karlis (1982-88) for the fourth-most points (655) in franchise history. McManus will play his 100th career game on Sunday. 

Inactives

First Quarter

Broncos lose toss. Patriots defer. Lock and the offense will open the game. 

Phillip Lindsay breaks the ice with a four-yard gain. 

Lock hits Tim Patrick for 41-yard gain on second down. 

Lock targets rookie tight end Albert Okwuegbunam down the left sideline, going for the end zone. It was a great throw. Refs initially throw flag for defensive pass interference but pick it up. Incomplete. 

Lock throws deep to Jerry Jeudy on 3rd-&-7, yet another great pass but it goes right through the receiver's hands. 

McManus enters and drills the 45-yard field goal. 

Broncos 3, Patriots 0

Patriots get some traction on the ground but on 3rd-&-2, Shelby Harris tips Newton's pass and DeShawn Williams makes the diving interception. 

Broncos in business at the Patriots' 33-yard line. 

Two Lindsay runs bring up 3rd-&-2 and Lock goes for the jugular, once again target Okwuegbunam in the end zone, only this time, it wasn't a great throw. Incomplete. 

McManus' 44-yard field goal is good. 

Broncos 6, Patriots 0

Anthony Chickillo with a massive sack on Newton. 

Patriots fail to move the chains on third-and-long. Punt. 

Lock starts on his own 9-yard line. 

Lindsay starting to heat up a little. 

Lock working the middle of the field with the tight ends. 

End of quarter

Broncos 6, Patriots 9

Second Quarter

Lock connects with Okwuegbunam for an 18-yard gain and three plays later for 11 yards. 

Broncos in business after Lock hits Okwuegbunam for a 27-yard pickup, giving Broncos 1st-&-10 from the Patriots' 11-yard line. 

Broncos struggle in the red zone, fail to punch it in after an impressive 13-play, 83-yard drive. They have to settle for a field goal after Lock sails it high to Jeudy in the back of the end zone on third down. 

McManus is good. 

Broncos 9, Patriots 0

Patriots moving the ball. But on a 1st-&-10 from the Broncos' 19-yard line, the snap flies over Newton's head. 15-yard loss. Derrek Tuszka falls on Newton. 

On 3rd-&-13, the Broncos pressure Newton, who fires incomplete. 

Nick Folk is good from 41 yards out. Patriots get on the board. 

Broncos 9, Patriots 3

Lindsay picks up 20 yards on first down. 

Broncos cross into Patriots' territory

On 2nd-&-10 from the New England 21-yard line, Lock is sacked for 13-yard loss. Ball is now on the 34-yard line on third down. 

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (106)
No. 1-50
Dave Glasmann
Dave Glasmann

Let's go Broncos!!! Looking forward to an unbelievably positive "gut reaction" after the game.

Thomas Hall
Thomas Hall

Broncos really need to surprise people and take this game. Let’s go Broncos!

Studlee14
Studlee14

My key matchups of the game: Can Bryce Callahan cover Julien Edelman? And can any of the recievers get past Stephen Gilmore?

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

Here we goooo!!!

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

Do we know how the pats o-line is going to look without shaq mason?

Thomas Hall
Thomas Hall

Patrick has really started to take off. Hard work pays off

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

Tim Patrick wants to be paid!!!

Thomas Hall
Thomas Hall

Really need Spencer to break loose on a return and score. He has been so close both this year and last year.

Thomas Hall
Thomas Hall

Locks got to lead Albert a little more

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

Albert O getting an attended pass. Not a bad throw

Thomas Hall
Thomas Hall

Jeudy has to catch those

Studlee14
Studlee14

Lock showing early that his shoulder is just fine

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

Lock looks good. Skilled players need to make plays. Dotson looked good as well.

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

Man, if Lock's rookie receivers could catch, the Broncos would have scored a touchdown on that opener. He's back — with GUSTO!

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

McMoney

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

Those throws were all dimes from Lock.

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

Good job on the special teams.

Studlee14
Studlee14

Man, Von destroys cam on that play. 59 is not him.

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

Reed has been a major disappointment.

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

There is a reason many, like myself, thought Reed could have been on his way out. Plays like that are exactly why

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

Harris loves to tip the ball

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

That Patriots right guard is going to be a really good guard.

jimtaylor
jimtaylor

Put Williams in at WR! Good hands. Lol

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

So happy to see DeShawn Williams do as well as he has. Has shown he belongs on an NFL roster.

jimtaylor
jimtaylor

Lindsay has looked quick

kisamefishfry
kisamefishfry

I screamed a little and concerned my fiancé

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

got to be bitter at just coming away with two FG's.

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

That's two end zone targets to Albert Okwuegbunam, neither successful because he's been chillin' in street clothes for six weeks.

Thomas Hall
Thomas Hall

Broncos run defense needs to stop letting Patriots gain 6 yards on first down.

Studlee14
Studlee14

Just get a first down Lock, I like the aggressiveness but getting 3 more shots is more important there

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

It’s hard to just leave with 3 on those drive

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

Every 3rd down play within 40 doesn't need to be a shot for the TD

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

on the road you just have to finish.

CarlDumler
CarlDumler

Man Lock is really aggressive today. Given all have been on target except that last one. Need to get him some easy throws and in a rhythm though.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

keep rattling Cam the key.

nevets4433
nevets4433

We’ve looked a little desperate to hit a home run pass. Need to finish these drives...

Thomas Hall
Thomas Hall

Broncos seem to be very susceptible to screens. They get hurt by them almost every game.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

glad to be back in here after problems with UK access.

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

Damien Harris is going to be the back to stop

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

like the aggression but man how you miss #14 on jump balls.

Studlee14
Studlee14

That motion showed AJ was in man coverage. Easy read wide open

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Tim Patrick could be our number one receiver right now.

Studlee14
Studlee14

Coverage sack

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Nice sack Chicky.

jimtaylor
jimtaylor

Surprised Newton held onto that one

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

D ballin angry.

Jon Kronenberg
Jon Kronenberg

Keep attacking!! No letting up. Make the Patriots find the holes. Leave every play with a hit

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

foot on the peddle now.

Broncos93
Broncos93

Go Donkeys! :)

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Broncos know that attacking Cam all out gets results.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos Urged by ESPN to Trade Justin Simmons to NFC East Team Before Deadline

Will the Broncos trade Justin Simmons before the trade deadline? ESPN seems to like the odds and has a destination in mind for the franchise safety.

Chad Jensen

by

Texasseick

Broncos Tied to Dwayne Haskins Trade Rumors by CBS Sports

Washington could be putting QB Dwayne Haskins on the trading block and a new rumor includes the Broncos as a top-5 landing spot.

Chad Jensen

by

ThundersVictoryLaps

Broncos Reportedly Downgrade TE Noah Fant to Out for Week 6

The Broncos will travel to take on the Patriots on Sunday but they'll be without their No. 1 tight end Noah Fant.

Chad Jensen

by

Studlee14

Broncos' RB Melvin Gordon Cited for DUI in Denver

The Broncos' co-starting running back was busted by Denver police for driving under the influence.

Chad Jensen

by

mike81fs

Vic Fangio on NFL Rescheduling Broncos' Season Amid Outbreak: 'We’re All in This Together'

Vic Fangio, naturally, was none-too-pleased by the NFL's tectonic rescheduling of the Broncos' Week 5 game and remaining schedule. But the head coach still espoused an optimistic outlook on the season.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Insider's Source: Broncos-Cowboys 'Have Not' Engaged in Trade Talks Over S Justin Simmons

The latest out of Dallas gives further insight into whether the ESPN fantasy trade involving Justin Simmons and the Broncos holds water.

Chad Jensen

by

Ferriswheel_98

Do Broncos Have a Franchise QB in Drew Lock? This Advanced Metric Provides a Hint

Are the Broncos on the right path with Drew Lock? One advanced analytics metric could point us in the right direction.

BobMorris

by

DKMI

Broncos' RB Melvin Gordon Exits Practice Friday, Sent Home With Illness

The Broncos' co-starting running back has had a very tumultuous week.

Chad Jensen

by

Mr. Pioneer

Broncos-Patriots Final Injury Report: Two Players Ruled Out

Will Drew Lock play on Sunday at New England?

Chad Jensen

by

EdJL

Broncos Release QB Blake Bortles, Promote DT Sylvester Williams to Active Roster

The Broncos made a couple of roster moves ahead of their Week 6 bout at the Patriots.

Chad Jensen