3 Biggest Winners from Teddy Bridgewater Winning Broncos' QB Job

Which Broncos saw their stock climb most as a result of Teddy Bridgewater being named the starting quarterback?

The Denver Broncos will kick off the season on the road vs. the New York Giants on September 12 and newly-minted starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be at the helm. After a contentious battle with Drew Lock for the QB1 designation, Bridgewater is poised to prove that the organization’s faith is justified.

The path forward for the veteran signal-caller is to gain fans' confidence by getting off to a fast start and leveraging the immense talent surrounding him on offense. Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will scheme to take advantage of that array of weaponry and call plays to maximize Bridgewater's skill-set.

Don’t expect Bridgewater to pass for five passing touchdowns a game like Patrick Mahomes as that is not his game. But it will be more dynamic than the misguided trope within Broncos Country that Bridgewater will merely throw underneath passes and check-down all season long.

Look for the quarterback to take advantage of wideout KJ Hamler’s speed by taking timely deep shots downfield. To be successful in 2021, the Broncos' offense will need to lean on a balanced approach relative to the run and pass.

Bridgewater will need to be the best version of himself and leverage his strengths of accuracy in the short to mid-range passing game. Now on his fifth NFL squad, Bridgewater has experience from multiple offensive sets and has competed against numerous defensive schemes.

His leadership experience, ability to command the huddle and call the right adjustments at the line of scrimmage should be a valuable commodity in tight-game situations and benefit multiple facets and stakeholders of the offense. Who and what stands to gain the most from Teddy's presence under center?

Let's dive in.

Jerry Jeudy | WR

Coming off a bumpy rookie season, Jeudy took a big step forward in his development during training camp and the preseason. He is an outstanding route runner and creates trepidation in the opposing defensive backs attempting to cover him.

On a podcast with Cris Collinsworth, Miami Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard commented that Jeudy “spun him around” on a slant route last year so he asked for additional support from his teammates to contain him. With Courtland Sutton continuing to progress in his recovery towards regaining his Pro Bowl form, Jeudy is trending towards becoming WR1.

During camp, we saw Bridgewater and Jeudy begin to gain chemistry and build a trusting relationship. The QB/WR pair can connect in the middle of the field, giving the receiver plenty of space to gain additional yards after the catch.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Noah Fant & Albert Okwuegbunam | TE

Opposing defensive coordinators have a lot of decisions to make on which weapons they'll sell out to neutralize when facing the Broncos. Will opponents prioritize slowing down the Broncos' running attack by loading the box?

Such a strategy would leave Jeudy, Sutton, and Hamler free to wreak havoc. Or, do defensive coaches focus on a more balanced approach to contain the run game and wide receivers, which would leave the Broncos' talented young tight-end duo free to roam?

Defensive coordinators will have to pick their poison. Fant and Okwuegbunam should have plenty of opportunities to use their athletic abilities and speed to take advantage of linebackers in man-on-man coverage. Bridgewater will utilize his tight ends as a security blanket.



The Run Game & Play-Action Passes

To win consistently, Denver should start with its ability to control the line of scrimmage and impose its will on the defense with an effective running game. Nothing demoralizes a defender more than having offensive linemen like Garett Bolles or Dalton Risner forcing them back on their heels.

Running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams have the talent to leverage the holes created by the Broncos' O-Line to gain significantly more yards and create favorable field position. A successful rushing attack will create opportunities for play-action and screen passes.

Both facets are strengths in Bridgewater’s wheelhouse. Look for the rotation of running backs to catch more passes this upcoming season.

The 50/50 quarterback competition is finally over. Head Coach Vic Fangio and General Manager George Paton have made their decision. It’s time for Broncos Country to rally around Bridgewater as the starting quarterback. He’s earned it and has the ability to lead the Broncos to a winning season. Fans should feel optimistic about the upcoming season, this year’s roster is stacked with talent.

Bottom Line

For Bridgewater, the expectation is that he will perform at a high level and maximize his teammates' ability. If not up to the task, there’s a talented backup itching to prove that the coaches made the wrong call

After years of enduring losings seasons, Broncos Country deserves a team that competes for a playoff run. Bridgewater, his teammates, and especially the coaching staff, should be held accountable if it comes to that.

Follow Mike on Twitter @MHHEvans.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!