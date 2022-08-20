4 Problems Broncos Need to Solve in Preseason Game 2 at Bills

The Denver Broncos are in Upstate New York, set to square off with the Buffalo Bills in the second week of the NFL's 2022 preseason. Last week, the Broncos quite soundly dispatched the Dallas Cowboys 17-7.

In that game, neither team played many of its starters. The Broncos don't plan to play most first-teamers in Saturday's tilt, but the Bills do.

Denver's second-team defense will have to contend with Bills quarterback Josh Allen and most of their starters. It'll serve as quite the litmus test for the depth of the Broncos' roster.

After what we saw last week vs. Dallas, what should fans be watching for in Game 2 at Buffalo? Let's dive in.

Can Nathaniel Hackett's Run Game Come Alive? Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Last week, the Broncos' rushing offense was quite ineffectual, finishing with 39 yards on 22 carries vs. the Cowboys. For those who don't math well, the Broncos picked up less than two yards per tote. We didn't want to read too far into it because a.) it was the first preseason game and b.) no starting offensive linemen or running backs played. But it was bad enough to warrant genuine concern. Those misgivings could turn into a full conflagration if Hackett's highly-touted wide zone rushing attack fails to launch again. If it does, the Broncos' head coach has a read-to-go excuse: no starting O-linemen or backs — that is, if Hackett opts not to play them again. Even if the Broncos fail to pick up plus yardage on the road with second-teamers, going against Buffalo's ones, I would caution against knee-jerking. After all, this offense will operate quite differently with Russell Wilson under center, and guys like Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon toting the rock behind Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, and Quinn Meinerz. But surely Hackett's vaunted rushing attack can do better than 1.8 yards per carry in Buffalo? We'll see. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily! How Does the QB Comptition Take Shape? Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports As it stands, Josh Johnson has the inside track over Brett Rypien for the backup quarterback duties in Denver. Rypien started hot in training camp but fizzled, while Johnson got off to a slow start but picked up steam. Johnson punctuated an up-and-down camp performance with an eye-opening day against the Cowboys, putting him well ahead of Rypien. With Wilson still in bubble wrap, it was understandable that Hackett opted to start the journeyman in Game 1. Starting Johnson again in Game 2, however, is quite telling. While it's not exactly an indictment on Rypien, it shows that the Broncos don't view this competition as a 50/50 'even-Steven' type of battle, but rather, it's Johnson's job to lose. A not-so-hot showing in Buffalo could open the door to Johnson indeed losing it. But only if Rypien outplays him. One of these guys will be anointed with the honor of holding Wilson's clipboard come September. This game will likely predict which one it'll be. Which Cornerbacks Will Separate? Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports The Broncos are three-deep atop the cornerback depth chart with Patrick Surtain II, Ronald Darby, and K'Waun Williams. Behind that trio, though, things are wide open. The favorites remain the two recently-drafted corners, Michael Ojemudia (2020 third round) and rookie Damarri Mathis (fourth round). But if the Broncos keep five corners on the 53-man roster, those last two spots will be hotly contested. Don't dismiss Essang Bassey, Bless Austin, Ja'Quan McMillan, or Faion Hicks, though. Ojemudia did not play well in Game 1 before exiting in concussion protocol while Mathis looked good. The Broncos need some resolution here as both Darby and Williams are high-risk players when it comes to the injury bug. Going against Allen and Buffalo's first-teamers, these corners should get tested early and often. Can a Reliable OT Emerge? Getty The Broncos are in a very bad spot at offensive tackle. Beyond Bolles, the most reliable player the Broncos have is currently battling a lingering knee injury in Billy Turner. This team needs some bonafide insurance.

Tom Compton was supposed to be just that, but he's currently licking his wounds on the PUP list with a back injury. There was hope that either Calvin Anderson or Cam Fleming could rise to the occasion, but neither tackle looked good in Game 1.

Quinn Bailey might be the Broncos' last hope at a reliable swing tackle behind the sketchy duo of Turner and Compton. Bailey has his warts but looked decent in pass protection last week, and right now, when it comes to Wilson's health, that's arguably the most important thing.

Bailey, Anderson, and Fleming will get lots of work on Saturday in Buffalo. Here's to hoping one of them can really seize the day.

