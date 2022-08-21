The Good, Bad & Ugly from Broncos' 42-15 Preseason Loss to Bills

In a preseason contest that will have a minimal impact on the upcoming season, the Denver Broncos' backups received a standing eight count against a Buffalo Bills team that elected to play many starters early.

On a positive note, it gave the Broncos' players and coaches the opportunity to evaluate their skills against a team projected to represent the AFC in the 2023 Super Bowl. On a negative, from as early as the opening kickoff, it appeared some Broncos were unable or unwilling to step into the ring against some of the top players in the NFL.

A few players fighting for their NFL careers may have missed the moment to solidify a roster spot. Let's dive into the good, bad, and ugly from the Broncos' 42-15 preseason loss to the Bills.

The Good

Broncos Have a Kick Returner

Rookie wide receiver Montrell Washington displayed the speed, elusiveness and determination the Broncos hoped for when they drafted him in the fifth round out of Samford. In Saturday’s contest, he had two kickoff returns for 55 yards.

Washington’s two returns initially appeared to gain minimal yards — then he'd suddenly find a crease and turn on the afterburners. Proving he is more than just a kick returner, the rookie also caught two passes for 25 yards.

Washington is a home run hitter and has the potential to score anytime. I hope head coach Nathaniel Hackett shuts him down for next week's final preseason game. There's no need to risk injury with someone who flashes the ability to score at any time ability.

QB Brett Rypien

Rypien continues to have a steady hand when called upon to steer the Broncos' offense. While playing in the second half of the game, he completed 22-of-26 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown, doing a solid job of finding the open receives while threatening defenders with deep passes to keep them guessing.

Although he missed a few mid-range passes when under duress, Rypien never appeared to let the pressure of the moment affect his play. The battle for Denver's QB2 will be influenced by the final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. The early read is Josh Johnson has a slight edge due to the coaching staff’s familiarity with him in previous coaching stints.

The Bad

Offensive Line

Throughout the first two preseason games, the Broncos' offensive line play has looked atrocious. Last week, the naturally upbeat Hackett lamented the O-line’s poor run block in the preseason match against the Dallas Cowboys.

With two games now in the books, it’s been impossible to actually see the new zone blocking scheme due to missed assignments or linemen being overpowered at the point of attack. The Broncos had a paltry 32 rushing yards on 17 carries in Buffalo. To control the clock and keep Russell Wilson upright, it’s imperative that the offense can run the ball and maintain a balanced approach.

The Ugly

Defense

After giving a tremendous effort in their initial preseason contest, the Broncos' defense disintegrated on Saturday against the Bills. It’s fair to acknowledge the Bills are explosive offensively, but at least one of the three phases of the Broncos' defense should have had the ability to withstand Buffalo’s barrage of punches.

The Broncos' defense line appeared to play like they were wearing roller skates which placed the linebackers under relentless pressure and unable to get off blocks. Unfortunately, the defensive backs didn’t have a better day and looked as if they were disoriented.

Many times, the Broncos backs lost their situational awareness or played soft in coverage, allowing Bills receivers to gain significant yards after the catch. Buffalo’s quarterbacks threw for a combined 302 yards and two touchdowns.

The Takeaway

Broncos Country should not overreact to a 45-17 preseason loss. However, while painful to watch, Saturday’s tape will hopefully clarify the necessary roster moves and decisions for the regular season.

