Broncos Trade OLB Bradley Chubb to Dolphins

Bradley Chubb is a Bronco no longer.

On Tuesday, roughly two hours before the NFL trade deadline, the Miami Dolphins acquired Denver's star outside linebacker in exchange for a 2023 first-round draft pick (owned by the 49ers), a 2024 fourth-round selection, and running back Chase Edmonds.

The Broncos also surrendered a 2025 fifth-rounder as part of the bombshell deal, confirmed by Chubb himself.

"It was the city (Denver) that gave me my first opportunity to be in the NFL and live out my childhood dream,'' he told 9NEWS' Mike Klis immediately after the trade. "I'm much appreciative of everything and just looking forward to a new chapter in my life."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The No. 5 overall choice of the 2018 draft, Chubb developed into a very good if injury-prone edge defender, notching 107 solo tackles, 33 tackles-for-loss, 58 quarterback hits, 26 sacks, and six forced fumbles over 49 starts. His accolades include PFWA All-Rookie and 2020 Pro Bowl honors. He currently is tied for the club lead in sacks (5.5) entering Week 9.

"Bradley's been great. He's a true pro. ... I can't say enough good things about him," Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said earlier Tuesday.

Amid his age-26 campaign, a contract year, it became increasingly clear that Chubb's future in the Mile High City had grown tenuous, and rumors began to inflame the situation. The Broncos' 3-5 record and outstanding depth at OLB were contributing factors, as was general manager George Paton's apparent reluctance to extending or franchise-tagging Chubb, an unrestricted free agent in 2023. (He's reportedly expected to land a long-term pact from Miami.)

"I wasn't involved but I kinda figured out at the ending and closing part that things were happening,'' Chubb told 9NEWS. "I'm just happy that I'm going to a good organization that's on the up and up and hopefully I can be a catalyst to continue to help them get going where they need to be."

Helping to offset Chubb's departure, the Broncos subsequently traded for Jets pass-rusher Jacob Martin, surrendering a 2024 fourth-round pick while returning New York's 2024 fifth-rounder, per NFL Network. The team also signed OLB Zach McCloud to its practice squad on Tuesday.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!