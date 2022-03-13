Broncos Announce Signing of QB to New Contract

On the eve of the NFL's legal tampering period — a.k.a. the unofficial start to free agency — the Denver Broncos executed a batch of roster transactions.

The Broncos on Sunday tendered exclusive-rights free-agent quarterback Brett Rypien, linebacker Jonas Griffith, and safety P.J. Locke, the team announced. Denver chose not to tender wide receiver/punt returner Diontae Spencer and offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann.

Rypien, 25, will return for his third season with the Broncos, possibly as the backup to new starting QB Russell Wilson. The Boise State product has attempted 42 passes, throwing for 295 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions, since entering the league as a 2019 undrafted free agent.

Rypien represents the lone holdover signal-caller retained from the previous regime after the Broncos dealt Drew Lock to Seattle in the Wilson blockbuster and allowed Teddy Bridgewater, an unrestricted free agent, to seek employment elsewhere.

Griffith arrived via trade from San Francisco last August and, following a brief stint on injured reserve, appeared in 13 games for Denver, notching 46 combined tackles, two QB hits, and one fumble recovery across 403 total snaps (255 on defense, 148 on special teams).

A former UDFA, Griffth will continue to provide depth on both sides of the ball under rookie defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes.

Locke originally joined the Broncos in 2019 and has made 31 appearances, primarily on special teams.

In addition to applying the ERFA tenders, Denver re-signed offensive tackle Calvin Anderson and fullback/tight end Andrew Beck to one-year contracts, 9News' Mike Klis first reported Sunday.

