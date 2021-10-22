    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    The Good, Bad, & Ugly from Broncos' 17-14 Loss to Browns

    The postmortem continues on Denver's fourth straight loss.
    Author:

    The Denver Bronco’s lack of energy and effort in the first half of ball games continues to be the team's Achilles heel. The Broncos were manhandled by a depleted but well-coached Cleveland Browns team on Thursday night. 

    After four straight losses, the evidence is clear: the Broncos are not a very good football team. It’s imperative that head coach Vic Fangio and his staff take action to change their approach to get this team better prepared for games. 

    In the wake of Thursday's 17-14 loss, it looks as if the Broncos haven't learned from their repeated mistakes. Wasn’t it Einstein who said the definition of insanity is “doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results?"

    Let's talk good, bad, and ugly from Thursday night's action. 

    The Good

    Shelby Harris | DL

    Harris made impact plays that aided in the Broncos staying in a competitive position. The veteran defensive tackle didn’t succumb to the effort malaise that his teammates seemed to suffer from. 

    Harris blocked a field goal and produced a sack against Cleveland's backup quarterback Case Keenum. It was good to see Harris compete and contribute after a quiet first six games.

    Second Half Performance

    In the third quarter, the Broncos seemed determined not to be completely embarrassed on national television. The offense began the second half with determination and scored on the opening drive. 

    Despite their renewed sense of urgency, the Broncos were outplayed and outcoached during most of the game. The hill was simply too steep for the Broncos to climb. Hopefully, the team has finally learned the consequence of not completing all four quarters.

    What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    The Bad

    Defense Has Lost its Edge

    During preseason, the Broncos' defense was touted as being a top-five NFL unit. Injuries and a lack of execution and effort in key situations have made the defense unreliable. 

    The tarnished unit must regain its luster and recapture its ability to be an effective force in critical third-down situations. A good example of the defense's lack of efficiency was allowing third-string Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson to dominate to the tune of 146 yards rushing on 22 carries.

    Offensive Identity Crisis

    Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and the entire offense were infective the entire first half. The Broncos couldn’t gain traction in either the run or pass game. As importantly, it appeared the unit couldn’t even muster the energy to win on third downs. 

    Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur struggled to attack Cleveland's defensive weaknesses and exploit players that struggle in certain aspects of their assignments. It’s clear the offense needs an infusion of new concepts from someone outside the Broncos organization.

    The Ugly

    Will to Compete has Been Lost

    Although the Broncos have clearly been outcoached the last four games, the bigger concern is the team’s lack of desire to compete. There are too many instances where Denver has allowed opponents to impose their will during key stretches of the game. 

    You could see Fangio’s frustration on the sideline as he watched his defense get pushed around. The coaching staff is facing one of the toughest tasks of their respective careers. How do you get pro players to fight when they appear to have checked out on the coaches?

    Follow Mike on Twitter @MHHEvans.

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio talks with side judge Rob Vernatchi (75) during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
    News

    The Good, Bad, & Ugly from Broncos' 17-14 Loss to Browns

    26 seconds ago
    Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson gets away from Denver's Justin Strnad on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio, at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won the game 17-14. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal] Browns5
    News

    Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds from Ugly Browns Loss

    39 minutes ago
    Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) on the sideline during the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum.
    News

    Von Miller's Ankle 'Good' After Concerning Exit from Week 7's Browns Loss

    12 hours ago
    Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) lines up for the snap during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium.
    News

    3 Infuriating Takeaways from Broncos' 17-14 Loss to Browns on TNF

    13 hours ago
    Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Report: Teddy Bridgewater 'On Track' to Start at Browns

    20 hours ago
    Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) stiff arms Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) on a run in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Browns | Week 7 | Predictions & Picks

    20 hours ago
    Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium.
    News

    3 Keys to a Broncos' Victory Over Browns in Week 7

    Oct 21, 2021
    USATSI_16974666
    News

    Report: Broncos 'Not In On' Rumored Tua Tagovailoa Trade Sweepstakes

    Oct 20, 2021
    Denver Broncos offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (76) and guard Quinn Meinerz (77) take the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19.
    News

    Broncos' O-Line Will Ball Out if These Personnel Changes are Made

    Oct 20, 2021