Broncos Linked to Potential Signing of QB Cam Newton

August 31, 2021
PFF Includes Broncos Among Potential Cam Newton Landing Spots

Newton was released by the Patriots on Tuesday.
Author:
Publish date:

Just because the Denver Broncos can, doesn't mean they should.

Alas, however, Pro Football Focus is angling for the Broncos to sign now-free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, who was released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday.

"Cam Newton would be the best QB on Denver's roster," PFF analyst Sam Monson argued.

Handed perhaps the most surprising pink-slip on cutdown day, Newton, 32, lost his starting competition with first-round rookie QB Mac Jones, abruptly ending a one-and-tenure in New England. The former NFL MVP appears to be entering the back nine of his decorated career but instantly faults to the top of the open market — if only for his still-intact rushing chops.

In 15 starts for the Pats last season, Newton converted 137 carries into 592 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns. He added 242 completions on 368 attempts (65.8%) for 2,657 yards, eight TDs, and 10 interceptions.

Are those numbers better than what Teddy Bridgewater brings to the table? Monson's coworker disagrees, despite listing Denver among three potential landing spots for Newton's services.

"Denver recently named Teddy Bridgewater as the starter over Drew Lock, but it doesn’t seem likely he can elevate them much past a first-round playoff exit, even with a talented roster around him," PFF analyst Ben Linsey wrote. "The same can be said for Newton, to be fair."

After entrenching Bridgewater as QB1, Drew Lock as QB2, and waiving third-stringer Brett Rypien, the Broncos have no need for — and likely no interest in — this post-SB50 version of Newton.

