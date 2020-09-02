Broncos Camp has Revealed Four Glaring Roster Weaknesses

Despite all the obstacles NFL teams have dealt with in the outlier that has been 2020, the Denver Broncos have managed to put together a very solid roster. The Broncos have some great strengths, but also some glaring weaknesses.

Since there are no preseason games to give a better indication of where the positions fall, we have to go off of training camp practices with limited media, one stadium scrimmage, and our own football sense.

The Broncos have two positions that are quite strong, or at least, have the potential to be. One of them is their defensive line which has talented starters and strong depth, along with a youthful potential for the future. The other is a bit more of developing strength, but if the young guys pan out, there is no doubt that wide receiver is very strong and loaded for Denver.

Tight end falls into a similar category as the receivers while the interior offensive line is actually solid as well. There is a battle for the starting center, although it seems Lloyd Cushenberry has separated, but both guards are good, although Dalton Risner still has to grow as a player.

Again, both are solid but need development and the answers that teams typically get during the preseason will be kicked into the future in games that count.

The weaknesses of this team are a lot more obvious. Some of them might not end up being a weakness at all when the dust settles and the season begins in earnest. But until we see the Broncos take the field, we can only go off paper and what little we've seen in camp.

But based on both factors, there are four big weaknesses that persist on the Broncos' roster, and I break down each one in the video above.

