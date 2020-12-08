SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos' CB A.J. Bouye Facing PED Suspension by NFL, per Report

Luke Patterson

On Tuesday afternoon, it was reported by KOARadio's Benjamin Allbright that cornerback A.J. Bouye is facing a suspension for violating the NFL’s performance drug enhancing policy.

"Breaking: Multiple league sources tell me #Broncos CB AJ Bouye is facing league suspension for PED. Bouye part of multiple players lied to by someone they trusted. Will be legal involved," Allbright tweeted. 

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Bouye who’s in his first year with the Broncos, was brought to Denver via trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth-round 2020 draft pick last spring. In seven games with Vic Fangio’s defense, Bouye has totaled 23 tackles and six pass break-ups while combating a shoulder injury that cost him four games and a concussion that cost him another. 

If Allbright's scoop is true, and all signs point to its veracity with other local insiders echoing it as well as national guys like Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, he could be handed a six-game suspension that could force him to miss up to four games this year, and two games in 2021.

It’s being speculated that Bouye’s potential suspension is very similar to that of Houston Texans wideout Will Fuller V, and ex-Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby. Both Texans were suspended six games by the NFL in November after they explained they ingested a product they believed was compliant with league regulations. 

Consequently, Fuller and Roby will both miss the final five games of the 2020 season in addition to the season-opener in 2021.

In a statement made last week, Fuller said the following: 

"Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL's drug policy. As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances.''

Fuller's teammate and Super Bowl 50 champion Roby posted the following on his Twitter account:

“[A] few months ago, I unknowingly used a product that was contaminated with a banned substance by the NFL. I recognize that it is my job to know, and be responsible for, everything I put in my body.''

The Bouye news couldn’t come at a more inopportune time as the Broncos have recently lost cornerbacks Bryce Callahan (foot) and Essang Bassey (knee) to season-ending injuries. Expect De'Vante Bausby to get some additional playing time starting this week in Carolina. 

Follow Luke on Twitter @LukePattersonLP and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
OrangeCrush42
OrangeCrush42

Thank god Will Parks is going to be there for our next game!!!!!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos at Chiefs Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 13

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsKC. Can the Broncos finally snap their 10-game losing streak to the Chiefs?

Chad Jensen

by

Lance Sanderson

Fangio Answers if Broncos Will Turn to QB Brett Rypien After Chiefs Loss

Vic Fangio was asked if the Broncos were going to give backup QB Brett Rypien a chance to start over Drew Lock in the team's four remaining games.

Chad Jensen

by

Gimmemy8iron

3 Unflinching Takeaways From Broncos' 22-16 Loss to Chiefs

The Broncos battled hard but came up small in the clutch, dropping their 11th straight to the Chiefs. What keys are there to take away from this game?

Lance Sanderson

by

Lance Sanderson

Fangio Expresses Regret as he Explains Decision to Punt on Key 4th-&-3 Late at Arrowhead

Vic Fangio is once again being second-guessed by a coaching decision in the clutch as the Broncos fell to the Chiefs 22-16 at Arrowhead.

Chad Jensen

by

dbrhett1

Kareem Jackson Breaks Ranks With Fangio, Speaks to NFL's Double-Standard

Kareem Jackson's tone following the Broncos' ugly QB-less loss to the Saints was the polar opposite of Vic Fangio's.

KeithCummings

by

wd67

Broncos Make Over The Cap's List for Handing Out 10th-Worst Contract in NFL

There's no arguing that this deal has been a massive bust for the Broncos.

BobMorris

by

Wyobronco

5 Winners, 3 Losers From Broncos' 22-16 Loss to Chiefs

The Broncos came up short at Arrowhead, falling to the Chiefs 22-16. Who were Denver's biggest winners and losers?

Chad Jensen

Vic Fangio Addresses Melvin Gordon's Contract After Week 13 Performance

A textbook non-answer.

Zack Kelberman

by

LukePatterson

Fangio Cites Two Areas as Clear Evidence That Drew Lock has Developed in Year 2

Has Drew Lock shown any signs of improvement or development this year? Or has it been all regression as his biggest critics contend? Vic Fangio answers.

Chad Jensen

by

Waytoolongusername

Drew Lock Responds to Critics Questioning his Leadership

Drew Lock took ownership over his mask-wearing indiscretion that was so costly to his team but begged to differ with those critics questioning his leadership.

KeithCummings

by

kormathaw1