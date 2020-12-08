On Tuesday afternoon, it was reported by KOARadio's Benjamin Allbright that cornerback A.J. Bouye is facing a suspension for violating the NFL’s performance drug enhancing policy.

"Breaking: Multiple league sources tell me #Broncos CB AJ Bouye is facing league suspension for PED. Bouye part of multiple players lied to by someone they trusted. Will be legal involved," Allbright tweeted.

Bouye who’s in his first year with the Broncos, was brought to Denver via trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth-round 2020 draft pick last spring. In seven games with Vic Fangio’s defense, Bouye has totaled 23 tackles and six pass break-ups while combating a shoulder injury that cost him four games and a concussion that cost him another.

If Allbright's scoop is true, and all signs point to its veracity with other local insiders echoing it as well as national guys like Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, he could be handed a six-game suspension that could force him to miss up to four games this year, and two games in 2021.

It’s being speculated that Bouye’s potential suspension is very similar to that of Houston Texans wideout Will Fuller V, and ex-Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby. Both Texans were suspended six games by the NFL in November after they explained they ingested a product they believed was compliant with league regulations.

Consequently, Fuller and Roby will both miss the final five games of the 2020 season in addition to the season-opener in 2021.

In a statement made last week, Fuller said the following:

"Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL's drug policy. As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances.''

Fuller's teammate and Super Bowl 50 champion Roby posted the following on his Twitter account:

“[A] few months ago, I unknowingly used a product that was contaminated with a banned substance by the NFL. I recognize that it is my job to know, and be responsible for, everything I put in my body.''

The Bouye news couldn’t come at a more inopportune time as the Broncos have recently lost cornerbacks Bryce Callahan (foot) and Essang Bassey (knee) to season-ending injuries. Expect De'Vante Bausby to get some additional playing time starting this week in Carolina.

