Broncos' Biggest Winners & Losers from Ugly Loss to Chargers

The Denver Broncos' post-mortem.

After another gut-wrenching and embarrassing loss on primetime, the toothless Denver Broncos fall to 2-4 and 0-2 in the AFC West. Falling to the Los Angeles Chargers 19-16 in overtime, it's hard to find a silver lining. 

While fans and media alike run to hit the panic button, who were Denver's biggest winners and losers from Week 6? Let's dive in. 

Winner: Baron Browning | OLB

Baron Browning, Justin Herbert

Browning is proving the Broncos' coaching staff and front office right after they made the controversial decision to move him from inside to outside linebacker this past offseason. Last year's third-round pick was incredible again on Monday night. 

With an explosive sack, an interception, and several outstanding plays against the run, Browning has earned his spot as a starter.

Loser: Damarri Mathis | CB

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) is brought down by Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) and Denver Broncos defensive tackle DeShawn Williams (99) during the first half at SoFi Stadium.

This is harsh, but the reality is, Mathis now leads the league in defensive pass interference penalties, and Monday night was the first game he started. All of them came at incredibly costly points in the game, and despite being asked to do a lot, he made too many mistakes.

Winner: Greg Dulcich | TE

Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich (80) and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) celebrate after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium.

The Broncos have been looking for this all season, and it seems their rookie third-round pick out of UCLA might be the answer. Dulcich gives this team something it doesn't have if it no longer trusts Albert Okweugbunam. 

Dulcich's 39-yard touchdown in the first quarter is precisely the type of play he was drafted to provide.

Loser: Broncos' O-Line

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium.

This unit was about as bad as it gets. The Broncos' offensive line didn't open up enough holes in the run game and was awful in pass protection.

There's nothing more you can really say other than this unit must improve, or the season will go from bad to worse.

Winner: Alex Singleton | ILB

Los Angeles Chargers running back Sony Michel (20) carries the ball against Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) in the second half at SoFi Stadium.

Singleton was asked to fill in for the injured Josey Jewell, and he filled in admirably. He had a whopping 19 tackles, which was 12 more than any other player on the defense. 

Singleton also made a great play in overtime to deflect a pass from Herbert. It was an outstanding game from the free-agent acquisition.

Loser: Nathaniel Hackett | HC

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett watches game action against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium.

We are six games into the season, and in the NFL, you are what your record says you are, and this football team is 2-4. Hackett's side of the football, which he was brought into to improve, is one of the league's worst offenses, and his questionable play calls in crucial moments are deflating. 

In the Broncos' two overtime drives against the Chargers, they went three-and-out with a run-run-pass setup on both drives. Hackett's tenure in Denver could be short if this doesn't turn around fast.

