Broncos at Chiefs: Week 17 Bold Predictions & Picks

Is there any hope the Denver Broncos can snap the streak in the wake of so much upheaval?

While it's felt like the season has been over for weeks — and only more so since the firing of head coach Nathaniel Hackett — the Denver Broncos have two games left to play on the schedule.

Next up, it's a trip to Arrowhead Stadium to take on a Kansas City Chiefs rival that owns a 14-game winning streak over the Broncos. The last time the Broncos defeated the Chiefs? It was at Arrowhead in Week 2 of the 2015 season.

A lot of water has passed under the AFC West bridge since then. Peyton Manning retired and is now in the Hall of Fame. That period saw the rise of wunderkind Patrick Mahomes, who won a Super Bowl for the Chiefs for the first time since 1970.

With 14 consecutive losses to a bitter rival hanging around the Broncos' collective necks like an albatross, what are the chances that interim head coach Jerry Rosburg can lead his team to a win in Week 18? Let's go around the Mile High Huddle table to see how our staff envisions this one playing out.

James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 8-7: It's high time that the Broncos learned that actions speak louder than words, and frankly, there needs to be solid introspection from every Broncos player. That said, there is a game to be played and pride on the line. The heart wants this to be a close game, but the head says that with the No. 1 seed and the bye for the playoffs in play, the Chiefs easily handle business against the sorry Broncos.

Pick: Chiefs 42, broncos 10

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 7-8: Even with Hackett gone, the Broncos are still plenty wounded as they head to Arrowhead to face the Chiefs. Rosburg brings some adult-like authority to proceedings, but not enough to snap the debilitating 14-game losing steak against their dreaded rival. Russell Wilson holds up decently and throws for a pair of scores to provide some hope for the future, at least. Mahomes, however, cements his NFL MVP status by throwing for four touchdowns as the Chiefs run it up late.

Pick: Chiefs 31, Broncos 17

Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 7-8: Despite a change at head coach and a heightened sense of accountability, there is little hope for a Broncos victory. The Chiefs rank second on offense, seventh on defense, and seventh on special teams. Look for the Broncos to keep it a close contest, though.

Pick: Chiefs 30, Broncos 24

Brennan Grose (@BrennanGrose1) 7-8: The only way the Broncos can win this game is with the new coach bump that tends to happen in the NFL. However, it seems as if Hackett truly had most of the locker room on his side, so that may be out of the window. With the Chiefs still vying for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, they will likely take care of business at home.

Pick: Chiefs 24, Broncos 17

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 8-7: The Broncos are a mess currently and the Chiefs are cruising. Even with Hackett gone, the Broncos will continue to struggle, especially in Arrowhead.

Pick: Chiefs 27, Broncos 13

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 7-8: Don't go expecting a Rich Bisaccia-type inspirational first-week-as-interim performance from the Broncos. After the players quit on the coaches last week, I can't see how the Broncos rebound from that at Arrowhead at all. Stranger things have happened, I know, but I expect Wilson and the Broncos to give up the ghost in K.C. at the first sign of adversity.

Pick: Chiefs 30, Broncos 13

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 9-6: Chiefs win. The end.

Pick: Chiefs 29, Broncos 16

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 8-7: This game could be bad. With so many players injured and Denver’s season now completely off the rails, look for the Chiefs to sweep the leg this week and not give the Broncos any room to come back as we saw a few weeks ago.

Pick: Chiefs 35, Broncos 10

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 6-9: Right now, the main thing to look for from the Broncos is which players demonstrate they can be part of the team in 2023, particularly among the younger players. But while Rosburg might get the players more disciplined, it won't be enough against the Chiefs.

Pick: Chiefs 27, Broncos 17

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 8-7: Broncos lose to Chiefs on the road. Rosburg brings a nice try to an ugly road game. Cabo on three. One, two…

Pick: Chiefs 37, Broncos 12

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH) 3-12: After listening to Rosburg speak about what this game means in terms of the Chiefs' 14-game winning streak, I have some hope we may see a fired-up Broncos squad play with some heart after the firing of Hackett. Will it actually amount to a victory?Probably not, but at least it'll be fun to watch.

Pick: Chiefs 27, Broncos 17

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 4-11: The final two weeks are like Survivor for the Broncos as they try to outlast, outwit, and outplay their opponents. However, the Broncos are outclassed this week in overall talent. Despite the less talented roster and a bottom-five quarterback (in terms of play this season), the Broncos manage to pull off a surprising win as they rally to shut down the narratives coming out of their locker room.

Pick: Broncos 17, Chiefs 16

Dylan Von Arx (@arx_d) 6-9: Rosburg has the attitude and ambition to keep the Broncos afloat for the last two weeks of the season. The problem is that his first game as a head coach comes against a Chiefs team that has bested Denver in 14 straight. Russ had his best game this season against K.C. but ultimately lost, and this time will be no different.

Pick: Chiefs 33, Broncos 17

