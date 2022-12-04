Broncos' Studs & Duds From 10-9 Collapse in Baltimore

In yet another low-scoring dull display, the Denver Broncos' defense yet again kept the team in the game as the offense sputtered out time and time again. The Broncos fell to the Baltimore Ravens, 10-9, on Sunday.

This formula of losing has been seen many times this season and, at this point, is to be expected for the remainder of Denver's season. As we sift through the aftermath of the Broncos' ninth loss of the season, who were the studs and duds?

Stud: Justin Simmons | S Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports An absolutely terrific game by the team captain. Simmons made play after play to keep the Broncos in the game, and it still wasn't enough. He finished the game with two interceptions and a forced fumble. It has been stated multiple times this year that while the Broncos' defense may be great, it needed to force more turnovers to help the offense even more. Simmons did just that, and it still didn't lead to victory. Dud: Klint Kubiak | Offenisve Play Caller/QBs Coach DenverBroncos.com The Ravens' defense isn't anything special this season, but the Broncos managed to get zero touchdowns and only nine points. Obviously, not all of this falls on Kubiak, but multiple play-calling decisions were head-scratching, highlighted with a 3rd-&-5 Mike Boone draw up the middle on the Ravens' side of the field. The Broncos' offense has averaged fewer points per game under Kubiak's play-calling than it did with Hackett. Stud: Greg Dulcich | TE Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Dulcich was utilized only once in the second half, but he was still the clear star of the Broncos' offense in Baltimore. He finished with eight catches for 85 yards. Dulcich will be a vital cog of this offense in the next few years and needs to be featured as much as possible because he has proven to be deserving of more targets. Dud: Broncos' Two-Minute Defense Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports This has been a problem this season. With the game on the line, the Broncos' defense has faltered most in these moments consistently. Being overly critical of this would be unfair, considering how much the defense does every week and how much it did in this game. Allowing a game-winning touchdown drive to a backup quarterback is hard to swallow, though. Stud: Brandon McManus | K Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports McManus missed what would have been a game-winning 63-yard field goal as time expired, but he was the reason the Broncos' even had a chance to begin with. He went 3-for-3 on his field goals before then from 41, 50, and 52 yards, respectively, none of which were gimmes. If he McManus had nailed the game-winner, it would've been an all-time performance, but he came up just short. Dud: Broncos Receivers Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Outside of Jerry Jeudy's 40-yard reception, all Broncos wide receivers combined for just 36 yards. They could not create separation and provide a spark to an offense that desperately needed one. The Broncos' finally got Jeudy back and then, right on cue, lost Sutton. Story of the season so far. Extra Stud: Broncos Country Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Sticking by this team over the past six years has been difficult, but Broncos Country remains one of the best fan bases in the NFL, and deserves better than 3-9. Let's all hope for a better 2023.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!