Broncos Make Final Decision on Playing Russell Wilson

Will the Denver Broncos have their starting quarterback against the Indianapolis Colts?

The Denver Broncos have become the walking wounded. Last Sunday's debacle in Sin City not only cost the Broncos in the standings but also claimed two starters in No. 1 running back Javonte Williams (for the season) and rush linebacker Randy Gregory. 

Even Russell Wilson got banged up in that brutal loss. On a short turnaround week, the Broncos haven't been given much time to lick their wounds with the Indianapolis Colts coming to town for a Thursday Night Football tilt. 

The Colts are banged up, too, as you'll see below. Here's the final Week 5 injury report for both squads. 

Broncos

Out

  • OLB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring)
  • S P.J. Locke (concussion)
  • OG Quinn Meinerz (hamstring)
  • OLB Aaron Patrick (concussion)

Questionable

  • WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring)
  • CB Darius Phillips (hamstring)
  • OT Billy Turner (knee)

Full Go

  • QB Russell Wilson (shoulder)
  • RB Melvin Gordon (neck)
  • OG Dalton Risner (ankle)
  • S Caden Sterns (hip/chest)
  • CB K'Waun Williams (wrist)

Analysis: With Gregory now on injured reserve, the Broncos needed all the horses they could get, but Cooper and Patrick will miss this one. That puts the onus on Baron Browning and rookie second-rounder Nik Bonitto to fill the vacuum created by Gregory. 

With Meinerz still banged up, the Broncos aren't going to shake up the offensive line starting five (though they need to at the first opportunity). Turner is listed as questionable, but it'll be a surprise if he plays. Expect Cam Fleming to continue to start at right tackle. 

Wilson is as good as his word. He said he'd be good for Thursday night, and he's a full go. 

Colts

Out

  • S Justin Blackmon (ankle)
  • LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back)
  • DE Tyquan Lewis (concussion)
  • RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

Full Go

  • C Ryan Kelly (knee)
  • DT DeForest Buckner (elbow)

Analysis: Fortune smiles on the Broncos as the Colts will be without their two best players on each side of the ball. Taylor's absence puts the onus on Matt Ryan, who is proving by the game that he's fallen prey to Father Time's undefeated record. 

As for the player formerly known as Darius Leonard, he's yet to suit up for the Colts this year. His back injury has been a debacle all its own, but it benefits the Broncos. 

