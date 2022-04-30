Broncos Strike Deal with AFC Foe, Trade Out of Day 2

The Broncos put a bow atop Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft ... by surrendering its scheduled selection.

Denver sent its No. 96 overall pick to the Colts for No. 179 and Indianapolis' third-round choice in 2023.

This was the second trade struck by the Broncos on Friday evening. The team — which landed Oklahoma edge rusher Nik Bonitto at No. 64 — also dropped from No. 75 to No. 80, reaching an agreement with the Houston Texans, to take UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich.

“The more pass rushers that you get out there, the more exciting it is," head coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Bonitto.

“He’s everything you want in a tight end," general manager George Paton said of Dulcich.

After making the deals, Denver is now slated to go on the clock eight times on Day 3, with two fourth-rounders (Nos. 115, 116), three fifth-rounders (Nos. 152, 162, 179), one sixth-rounder (No. 206), and two seventh-rounders (Nos. 232, 234).

