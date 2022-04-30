Skip to main content

Broncos Strike Draft Trade with Colts, Land 2023 Third-Round Pick

Denver dealt its second 2022 third-rounder.

The Broncos put a bow atop Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft ... by surrendering its scheduled selection.

Denver sent its No. 96 overall pick to the Colts for No. 179 and Indianapolis' third-round choice in 2023.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

This was the second trade struck by the Broncos on Friday evening. The team — which landed Oklahoma edge rusher Nik Bonitto at No. 64 — also dropped from No. 75 to No. 80, reaching an agreement with the Houston Texans, to take UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich.

“The more pass rushers that you get out there, the more exciting it is," head coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Bonitto.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“He’s everything you want in a tight end," general manager George Paton said of Dulcich.

After making the deals, Denver is now slated to go on the clock eight times on Day 3, with two fourth-rounders (Nos. 115, 116), three fifth-rounders (Nos. 152, 162, 179), one sixth-rounder (No. 206), and two seventh-rounders (Nos. 232, 234).

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (2)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

George Paton general manager of the Denver Broncos talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.
News

Broncos Strike Deal with AFC Foe, Trade Out of Day 2

By Zack Kelberman10 seconds ago
UCLA Bruins tight end Greg Dulcich (85) runs with the ball for a first down in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Rose Bowl.
News

Broncos Select UCLA TE Greg Dulcich After Round 3 Trade-Back

By Luke Patterson53 minutes ago
USATSI_17200446
News

Broncos Land New Starter With Second-Round Pick

By Luke Patterson1 hour ago
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris (8) causes Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) to fumble and turn over the ball Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Draft

Finding Broncos: Christian Harris | LB | Alabama

By Erick Trickel5 hours ago
Colorado State senior tight end Trey McBride carries the football during a game against Nevada on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Ftc 1127 Ja Csu Nevada Fball 011
Draft

Finding Broncos: Trey McBride | TE | Colorado State

By Erick Trickel6 hours ago
Tim Patrick Denver Broncos
News

WR Tim Patrick Ready to Raise His Game with Russell Wilson

By Luke Patterson7 hours ago
Washington Huskies tight end Cade Otton (87) runs for yards after the catch against the UCLA Bruins during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.
Draft

Finding Broncos: Cade Otton | TE | Washington

By Lance Sanderson8 hours ago
Dwayne Stukes Denver Broncos Special Teams
News

Dwayne Stukes Approach? ‘We want Violent Guys’

By Luke Patterson10 hours ago
Zion Johnson, George Karlaftis
News

Grading Chiefs & Chargers First-Round Draft Picks

By Nick Kendell10 hours ago