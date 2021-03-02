New Report Hints at Broncos' Negotiations with Potential New Starting QB

HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Search

New Report Implies Broncos 'Contact' with QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Magic in the Mile High City?
Author:
Publish date:

Stopping short of perfectly echoing his Mile High media cohort, 9News insider Mike Klis did suggest in the strongest possible terms that the Denver Broncos have been in "contact" with impending unrestricted free-agent quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

"No, I do not believe they are in contact with any [free agents]," Klis said Monday on 104.3 The Fan, before deliberately coughing. "I'm not saying anything, [but] you know how it works. This is supposed to be the [NFL Scouting] Combine. The Combine is for watching the draft picks, but the bigger news is what's happening behind the bushes, with the agents meeting with the GMs. They all do it. It's all wink-wink, no one's tampering. But that's where deals get done, at the Combine. The NFL has always turned its head on these kind of things."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Fitzpatrick-to-Denver speculation began in earnest last Thursday when longtime Broncos columnist Woody Paige reported that the team, seeking an experienced signal-caller to pair with third-year incumbent Drew Lock, has "spoken to" the well-traveled journeyman about a potential deal.

"I recently tweeted that I believe Lock would be back with a veteran free agent signed. My choices were Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Fitzpatrick. They have spoken to Fitzpatrick," Paige tweeted.

A 16-year pro who's played for half as many NFL franchises, Fitzpatrick intends to test the open market following a two-season stint with the Miami Dolphins. He started 15 games in 2019 and opened 2020 under center before then-rookie first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa took the reins.

Fitzpatrick has 34,977 passing yards, 223 touchdowns, and 169 interceptions to his name since 2005, adding 2,623 career rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns. When he's good — "Fitzmagic" — his teams win. When he's bad — "Fitztragic" — he single-handily loses games. There's often no middle ground. He's the definition of Hold-The-Fort Guy, only with a proclivity of usurping his younger mentees.

Don't expect the Broncos to confirm the aforementioned reports, as any contact between the sides currently is prohibited (or so the rules state) and technically punishable by massive fines or loss of draft picks.

However, in this business, where there's smoke, there's often an accompanying fire, and it shouldn't be a surprise if new Denver general manager George Paton strikes an agreement with Fitzpatrick shortly after the league's legal tampering window opens on March 15.

Stay tuned.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Broncos QB Drew Lock
News

New Report Hints at Broncos' Negotiations with Potential New Starting QB

Drew Lock, Phillip Lindsay
News

Phillip Lindsay Breaks With Broncos Teammates Over Watson-to-Denver Rumors

Deshaun Watson, Drew Lock
News

Deshaun Watson vs. Drew Lock: Super Bowl LV Revealed Which QB Broncos Should Roll With

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Bonafide Insider Throws Wet Blanket on Von Miller Returning to Broncos on Restructured Deal

Green Bay Packers Leroy Butler knocks down Bronco receiver Rod Smith after a reception during first half play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2000 at Mile High Stadium in Denver. Rod Smith Of Denver And Leroy Butler Of The Packers
News

Broncos Three Most Egregious Hall-of-Fame Snubs & Why Each Deserves Enshrinement

Malik Reed
News

Broncos OLB Malik Reed Breaks Silence on his Bold Goals for 2021

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Azeez Ojulari (13) looks into the Arkansas Razorbacks backfield during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Georgia won the game 37-10.
Draft

Finding Broncos: Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia

Shelby Harris, McTelvin Agim
News

Report: Broncos Will Target Bargain Bin D-Linemen in Free Agency

American quarterback Mac Jones of Alabama (10) and American quarterback Jamie Newman of Wake Forest/Georgia (7) watch drills during American practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA
News

Denver Insider Hints at Broncos Drafting Alabama QB Mac Jones in Round 1