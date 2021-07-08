These Franchise-Tagged WRs Hint at What Courtland Sutton Could Command From Broncos

If Courtland Sutton bounces back to form, he's got a boatload of money headed his way but the NFL's franchise-tagged receivers could hint at what that'd look like.

The Denver Broncos were among the teams who utilized the franchise tag to keep a particular player, that being safety Justin Simmons, who got the tag for the second straight year.

Unlike last year, in which the Broncos failed to come to terms with Simmons on an extension, new general manager George Paton got a deal done. Simmons signed a four-year, $61 million contract with $32.1M fully guaranteed upon signing.

However, there's a chance that Simmons' contract could be surpassed, because two other safeties got franchise tags and have yet to agree to new deals.

Joel Corry of CBS Sports examined the seven franchise-tagged players and their situations. In one case, Corry examined New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams, who got the tag despite the Saints' salary cap issues.

Corry suggested that Williams' best bet may be to let the July 15 deadline pass without signing a new deal. He first cited Tyrann Mathieu, who enters the final year of his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, and the possibility of an extension for him. Corry then indicated that a new deal for Williams might exceed what Simmons got.

Corry also discussed New York Jets safety Marcus Maye, who he expects would be closer to getting what the Cleveland Browns paid to sign John Johnson.

Simmons certainly earned the extension that he received, but as we've seen before, it's not unusual for the next player up for a new deal to get more money. It may not seem right to some Broncos fans, but it's sometimes the nature of the NFL business.

What it Could Mean for Broncos

That, of course, could get Broncos fans asking the question about players who are entering the final year of their current contracts with the team. Case in point?

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who I believe, among Broncos with expiring deals, stands the best chance of getting an extension.

Corry discussed two wide receivers who got the franchise tag: Allen Robinson of the Chicago Bears and Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Robinson signed his tag when the Bears were in pursuit of free agent Kenny Golladay and Corry cites the extensions other receivers signed last year. One could infer from Corry that Robinson may want to be one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

Corry also brings up Golladay in his mention of Godwin. Could it be that Godwin would try to match the money Golladay got? It's a possibility.

What does this mean for Sutton? It means the fourth-year receiver could be keeping an eye on what Robinson and Godwin do with their situations and how that will impact what he seeks in a new deal.

For those who might think the best move is to extend Sutton now before prices go up, keep in mind that Sutton is coming off a torn ACL and needs to prove he can still be productive. While I'm optimistic he'll do so, it's better for the Broncos from their financial standpoint to see how he plays this season.

If Sutton plays well in the first eight games or so, that's when the Broncos should start talking with him and his agent about an extension.

Think of Sutton's case as similar to that of Garett Bolles. True, the Broncos chose not to exercise Bolles' fifth-year option, but when he played well, the team got a deal done before the season ended.

Regardless of what point the Broncos get extension talks going, one thing is likely: If Sutton plays well, he's going to be one of the better-paid receivers in the NFL. The question is, how much will other receivers' contracts impact the deal Sutton ultimately gets?

Stay tuned.

