Orthopedic Data Could Predict How Broncos' WR Courtland Sutton Will Rebound From ACL Tear

One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Denver Broncos in 2021 is the comeback of Pro Bowl wide receiver Courtland Sutton. More specifically, will he come back?

In Sutton's last full season — in 2019 — he caught balls from three different quarterbacks yet still managed to haul in 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. Even that wasn't a full season, per se, as he missed two games — which only made his statistical production all the more impressive.

It made him a fantasy football darling and earned him his first NFL all-star nod, giving the Broncos the full confidence to move on from Emmanuel Sanders mid-season as Sutton inherited the mantle of the team's No. 1 wideout.

Then, tragedy struck in 2020.

In Week 2 at the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sutton tore his ACL and missed the remainder of the season. Now entering a contract year in his age-26 season, it's fair to wonder whether the dynamic playmaker will ever return to form.

An orthopedic surgeon named Dr. Daniel Khaleel recently reached out to Mile High Huddle to provide some interesting data relative to the issue. According to Dr. Khaleel, from 2013-16, 20 different NFL wide receivers suffered a torn ACL.

Of those 20 receivers, six never returned to form. The average age of those who didn't? 27.2 years old.

Seven receivers saw their production decline after returning from the ACL. Their average age? 28.4.

The good news? Seven wideouts saw their production improve following their rehab and recovery from an ACL. The average age of that group? 25.2.

Dr. Khaleel pointed out via email correspondence that the Orthopedic Journal of Sports Medicine "constantly" provides statistical analysis like this, including in 2016. The study dated back to 2013 and accounted for 20 wideouts.

Sutton is 25 and turning 26 in October. If the data from the study can offer a guiding light in helping to forecast what the future holds for Sutton, the odds indicate the Broncos' wideout will not only return to form but even increase his already prolific production as a pro.

Sutton has been an active participant at Broncos' OTAs this spring and appears to be on schedule at worst, and maybe even ahead of schedule, at best. He doesn't doubt that his knack for winning 50/50 balls and coming down with the contested catches will suffer in the wake of his knee injury.

"Most definitely (laughs). I don't see myself coming back and having any setbacks, any hiccups or anything that I'll say, 'I can't do that in my game anymore,'" Sutton said following an OTA practice on May 25. "I've been working my butt off in rehab and really attacking it so I can come back and not just be at the standard that I was before I got hurt. I'm trying to exceed that even more so."

Mindset is everything. But it's good to know the sports-medicine data is on the side of Sutton and the Broncos.

"I don’t see myself coming back and losing any of those things that I was able to do," Sutton said. "If anything, we're going to be adding to that."

