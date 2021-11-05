The Denver Broncos climbed back to .500 with an important Week 8 win against an NFC East team. On Sunday, however, instead of a relative hapless opponent, the Broncos draw the juggernaut Dallas Cowboys.

With just one loss on the season, the Cowboys are absolutely rolling and in Week 9, starting quarterback Dak Prescott returns to the lineup. It's a David and Goliath type of matchup but that's also how it was viewed back in 2017 when the perceived super-stud Cowboys rolled into Mile High and got trounced by Trevor Siemian and company, 42-17.

That was then, this is now. What should fans expect to see from the Broncos this week? Let's go around the table to get the predictions and pick from each Mile High Huddle staffer.

Kenneth Booker (@KennethMHH) 6-2: The Broncos are coming off of a much-needed victory where the defense came up huge. The defense will need to continue its dominant ways if the Broncos intend on hanging with the Cowboys' explosive offense. This will be a tall task, but one that the Denver defense is up for. Look for Vic Fangio to be aggressive with the blitz in an effort to compensate for the loss of Von Miller. If the Broncos can keep Prescott off the spot and make him rush his throws, I see Patrick Surtain II making him pay for it which would give Denver’s offense a short field to work with and put Melvin Gordon, and Javonte Williams in prime position to fight for those extra yards on the way to pay-dirt. The Broncos squeak out an impressive road victory, as they continue to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Pick: Broncos 27, Cowboys 24

Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 3-5: The Broncos face their biggest test of the season this Sunday against the talented Cowboys. The Broncos' only hope is accomplishing something we've yet to see: keep their offense on the field and control the clock. Coach Fangio must ensure Prescott and the dominant Cowboys offense stays on the sideline. Look for Teddy Bridgewater to attempt to stretch the field, peppered with mid-range passes, in order to create opportunities for his wide receivers to gain additional yards after the catch. Based on past performance when playing teams with more talent, the Broncos will be quickly overwhelmed. To turn the tide, it’s imperative the team holds the Cowboys' offense out of the end zone on their opening drive.

Pick: Cowboys 28, Broncos 20

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 5-3: The Cowboys are a better team than the Broncos, especially after George Paton jettisoned Miller. Unless the Cowboys turn the ball over more than expected and the Broncos play clean football, I just don’t see Denver winning on the road. Expect Dallas to get out to a lead early and cruise to victory. The lone bright spot on the Broncos will be Courtland Sutton as he reels in 10 receptions for 120 yards.

Pick: Cowboys 34, Broncos 20

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 5-3: On one hand, I wonder whether the Miller trade will galvanize the Broncos and lead to the players executing with more heart and intensity. On the other, I've witnessed the emotional mettle of this team through nearly half the season and it's been found wanting. Against an opponent averaging 32 points per game, Fangio's defense, even without Miller, won't allow that many points to the Cowboys but Prescott will put up more notches on the scoreboard than the Broncos. Bridgewater continues to play just average enough not to get benched and Albert Okwuegbunam, starting for Noah Fant who's on the COVID/reserve list, goes off with a career-high day. Cowboys beat the Broncos soundly.

Pick: Cowboys 27, Broncos 17

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 5-3: After barely squeaking by against a bad Washington team, and now without Miller, there's absolutely no confidence in choosing Denver to upset Dallas on the road — in an early-afternoon affair, to boot. The Broncos' only chance is the Cowboys falling victim to a midseason trap game. Failing that, with Prescott set to return, this could be a looooong day at the office for the boys in Orange and Blue.

Pick: Cowboys 31, Broncos 17

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 5-3: The Broncos are coming off a victory but don’t call it a winning streak just yet. Standing at 4-4 on the season, with the wheels falling off the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs looking vulnerable, the Broncos are a win away from being right back in this thing. Unfortunately, trading Miller sends a different message as Denver goes on the road to play one of the toughest teams in the NFL in the Cowboys. Even dealing with a calf injury, Prescott and the Cowboys' No. 3 overall-ranked offense via Football Outsiders' DVOA will likely do enough against this struggling Broncos defense — ranked 25th in the league in DVOA — to win and cover the 10-point spread.

Pick: Cowboys 30, Broncos 17

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 5-3: The Cowboys are arguably one of the best teams in the NFL. They may not be at full strength going into this week's game, but they're still a better team than the Broncos, both offensively and defensively. Even if the Broncos put up a good effort and the coaches put forward a better game plan, I just can't see Denver pulling this one out.

Pick: Cowboys 28, Broncos 13

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 6-2: The blueprint to victory for the Broncos is less strategy and more hoping and praying for survival. Expect Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard to run the ball all over Denver's defense, making for a long day. Cowboys' rookie LB Micah Parsons was a prospect I openly campaigned for in the draft and he'll get after Bridgewater. It doesn’t matter whether Prescott plays or not, the Broncos are just wasting time. Consider this a 12-game preseason.

Pick: Cowboys 31, Broncos 10

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH) 5-3: The Cowboys could be without two of their best playmakers in CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, but it's not going to make much of a difference. The Broncos don't have the firepower to keep up with an incredibly potent offense that's getting Prescott back after a brief hiatus due to a calf injury. Is this finally the game that gets OC Pat Shurmur the boot?

Pick: Cowboys 31, Broncos 13

