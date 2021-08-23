Report: Broncos Make 5 Roster Moves Ahead of Cut-Down Deadline

The Denver Broncos had to get down to 80 players on the roster no later than August 24 at 2 pm MDT. Preempting the deadline, GM George Paton moved four players off the roster but also signed a guy, meaning the Broncos still have to cut two more guys inside the next 20 hours.

Monday afternoon, Aric DiLalla of the team website reported that the Broncos have cut the following players:

The diminutive RB Adrian Killins spent about a week in Denver before injuring his ankle in Seattle and getting waived. Center Brett Jones was signed around the beginning of training camp and will hit injured reserve after suffering a season-ending biceps injury in preseason Game 2, per 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

OG Nolan Laufenberg and OLB Pita Taumoepenu couldn't cut the mustard in Denver or find a way to shine in either preseason contest. It's unfortunate, but it's the way of the NFL. A player's window of opportunity is finite and guys have to make the most of them.

It'll be interesting to see which two players get cut. With second-year CB Michael Ojemudia expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a knee injury suffered Saturday night, it likely means the Broncos will keep a depth corner around longer who might of otherwise been among this week's or next week's cuts.

The Broncos will have to cut down to the final 53-man roster following Saturday night's preseason finale at home vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Stay tuned.

