On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos bit the bullet, waiving third-year defensive lineman McTelvin Agim ahead of the 2 pm MDT deadline to whittle the roster down to the final 53 players. The move surprised some fans, as 'Sosa' Agim was a 2020 third-round draft pick with a strong showing in the Broncos' preseason finale.

However, Agim's stalwart Game 3 against the Minnesota Vikings availed him not. It wasn't enough to overcome, frankly, how lackluster he'd been during training camp and the first two preseason games.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Some might say that Broncos GM George Paton's decision to waive Agim is an indictment on John Elway. For whatever reason, the former Arkansas edge-rusher-turned-D-lineman failed to launch in Denver.

Agim quickly found himself in the Vic Fangio doghouse as a rookie, and could not extricate himself from it. The hope was that the Broncos' new coaching staff, led by headman Nathaniel Hackett, would afford Agim a fresh start.

And it did. But Agim was unable to capitalize on it.

The Broncos reserved Agim for the final wave of cuts, so the team may hope to re-sign him to the practice squad if he passes through the waiver wire unclaimed. As a former third-rounder, another team may dredge up an old scouting report and claim him.

The Broncos saw the rise of two rookie D-linemen this summer, whom Agim could not stave off. Fourth-rounder Eyioma Uwazurike and sixth-rounder Matt Henningsen eclipsed Agim, though, in the preseason finale, the ex-Razorback was excellent, finishing with a sack and two forced fumbles, one of which was returned to the house for a touchdown.

As it stands, it's looking like the Broncos' D-line room will be comprised of Dre'Mont Jones, D.J. Jones, DeShawn Williams, Mike Purcell, Uwazurike, and Henningsen. Reports have revealed that Denver hopes to re-sign Jonathan Harris, also waived on Tuesday, to the practice squad.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!