Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds in 24-15 Win Over Cardinals

It's time to break down the Denver Broncos top performers of Week 15.

The Denver Broncos finally snapped their losing streak on Sunday, defeating the Arizona Cardinals 24-15. It may not have been the marque matchup between Russell Wilson vs. Kyler Murray as was expected at the start of the season, but the backup quarterback got the win, and the defense played another excellent game.

Who were the notable performers? Let's dive into the game's biggest studs and duds for Denver.

Stud: Latavius Murray | RB

What an incredible performance today from the Broncos' lead back. Murray finished with 24 rushes for 130 yards and a touchdown in what was easily the best display from a Broncos running back this season.

It is even more impactful when provided the context that Wilson was out and backup quarterback Brett Rypien needed the run game to be successful if this offense had any chance in the game.

Dud: Brandon McManus | K

It has been an undeniably tough season for the Broncos' placekicker. This game was yet another example of it as McManus missed a 38-yard field goal when the game was 3-0, and Justin Simmons had just intercepted Colt McCoy and given the offense a perfect chance to put up points.

The Broncos could go in a new direction at kicker next season.

Stud: DeShawn Williams | DT

The star of the defense was Williams, who produced 2.5 sacks, a dominant display in the run game, and helped ensure the Broncos relinquished just 15 points. Williams has quietly had a very impactful season, and this was a genuinely game-wrecking performance for an interior defensive lineman.

More of this could earn Williams some money this offseason, as he is an unrestricted free agent.

Dud: Greg Dulcich | TE

Dulcich is only on this list because he has set the bar so high in his limited time on the field this season. He finished with just one catch for 11 yards against a Cardinals defense that struggles to guard the tight end.

Thankfully, the other Broncos tight ends stepped up. Don't worry; Dulcich is still primed to become a star in this league.

Stud: Broncos Secondary

Even though they didn't face off against Murray, the Broncos' secondary still had to get the job done, and that is precisely what they did. Only 178 passing yards, zero passing touchdowns, and three interceptions were allowed.

Simmons and Patrick Surtain II were the two stars again and will continue to be for this Broncos defense, hopefully for years to come.

Dud: Corliss Waitman | P

Waitman struggled today, which is a decent reflection of his season. He doesn't have the distance to be a great punter, and his accuracy is average at best.

If Waitman wants to keep his job going into next season, he will have to make massive strides forward in the offseason.

