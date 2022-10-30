Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds in 21-17 Win Over Jaguars

The Denver Broncos defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday morning at Wembley Stadium in London, 21-17.

At the start of this game, it looked like the same old Broncos had shown up, with their performance being replete with penalties, offensive miscues, and costly mistakes. However, for the first time this season, it felt like the franchise quarterback and head coach got on the same wavelength for a stretch, and it sparked the team to its first win in over a month.

Who were Denver's biggest studs and duds in Week 8? Let's dive in.

Stud: Greg Dulcich | TE Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports GM George Paton has yet again managed to find himself a steal of a third-round pick, as the rookie out of UCLA has shown why the coaching staff was so high on him this offseason. On the Broncos' 98-yard touchdown drive in the second half, Dulcich had three catches for 78 yards and almost fell into the end zone. This rookie is going to be a stud in this league. Dud: Courtland Sutton | WR Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Sutton had only one catch for 13 yards, a costly drop late in the fourth quarter that could have halted the game-winning drive, and not enough effort blocking in the run game. This isn't the Sutton the fans have come to know, and he would be the first to admit that. It has now been three consecutive lackluster weeks for the star wide receiver, and he will need to get going again soon. Hopefully, the bye week resets Setton a bit. Stud: K'Waun Williams | CB Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports Williams hasn't been spoken of much this season, mainly because he plays his role exceptionally well. That was not the case in London, as the Broncos' prized free-agent signing made the play of the game by intercepting Trevor Lawrence with under two minutes to go and the win on the line. Williams had several other nice plays in the passing game as well. Dud: Quinn Meinerz | RG Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports Meinerz has earned the title of best offensive lineman for the Broncos, and because of that, it's fair to say the Wisconsin-Whitewater product didn't live up to his standard. He was responsible for two sacks and looked a little lost out there. The Broncos' entire offensive line didn't look good as a whole, to be fair to Meinerz, but as the purported stud of that unit, he needs to lead by example. Stud: Russell Wilson | QB Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports It wasn't perfect, especially early, but the $245 million man made some great plays that led the Broncos to their first win in five weeks. The 98-yard drive was Wilson's best as a Bronco, and he also made an incredible deep ball throw to KJ Hamler late in the game to set up the game-winning touchdown. We still should hope and expect more out of Wilson, but this was a good game and a step in the right direction before the bye. Dud: Montrell Washington | KR/PR Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It was a rough game for the rookie special-teamer. Washington fielded too many punts inside the 10-yard line and could create hardly anything when he tried to make a play.

Washington must be getting the green light to take those punts out from that deep, as it has been happening most of the season, but it's regularly costing the Broncos field position.

