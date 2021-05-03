Peter King Taps Broncos as Potential Trade Destination in Aaron Rodgers Sweepstakes

One of the most renowned NFL journalists of all time has circled the Mile High City as one of the top landing spots for reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

You might think nothing could steal the limelight away from the star-studded opening night of the NFL draft but that assumption was blown away when the league's marquee offseason event suddenly got upstaged by the breaking news that reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers was strong-arming a trade out of Green Bay.

The Denver Broncos were immediately pegged among three favorite destinations for Rodgers to finish his Hall-of-Fame career, alongside the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders. Teams' draft boards were already set, so the likelihood of an immediate change of scenery for Rodgers became an unlikely longshot despite the draft-night din.

However, the possibility remains that the nine-time Pro Bowler is intent on forcing a messy divorce from the Packers in the weeks to come. With the rumor mill now in full swing, and coinciding with the Broncos releasing backup QB Jeff Driskel, reliable NFL insider Peter King predicts Rodgers won't turn up for OTAs in Green Bay in order to manufacture a trade.

“I would expect Rodgers to not participate in any offseason work with the Packers, and to hope the Packers would change their minds about trading him,” King wrote for NBC Sports.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The situation is coming to a head with the national perspective being totally consumed by speculating on Rodgers' possible landing spots should Green Bay meet his demands. King identified the AFC West as the potential destination for the former Super Bowl MVP, while throwing the Raiders' hat in the ring.

Denver would still be an option, I think, and maybe Las Vegas. (Rodgers – Mahomes twice a year for the next four years, maybe?)," King wrote. "Or, maybe with four to six weeks to simmer, and an olive branch from Green Bay brass (Rodgers loves Packer franchise history), he’ll go back. But right now I doubt it. My gut feeling—and that’s all it is—is he’d prefer to not play football this year than to play for the Packers.

CBS Sports' proposed trade package for Rodgers includes the Broncos giving up some serious first- and second-round draft capital, as well as a key core player.

QB Drew Lock, 2022 first-rounder, 2023 first-rounder, 2024 first-rounder, 2022 second-rounder, 2023 third-rounder WR Courtland Sutton, 2022 first, 2023 first, 2024 first, 2022 second OG Graham Glasgow, 2022 first, 2023 first, 2024 first, 2022 second, 2023 second OLB Von Miller, 2022 first, 2023 first, 2024 first, 2022 second, 2023 fifth

Outside of Rodgers' offseason cameo as host of the game show Jeopardy, he still seems intent on continuing his decorated NFL career, albeit in more hand-picked surroundings. That doesn’t mean the Broncos are going to land the veteran QB, or even sell out to do so, but no doubt, Denver has emerged as the favorite in the Rodgers sweepstakes.

After not drafting a quarterback, nor signing one from the undrafted ranks, the Broncos' public talking points are amorous of Drew Lock and the recently acquired Teddy Bridgewater. But if there's even a snowball's chance in you-know-what, Paton will throw in to land Rodgers.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!