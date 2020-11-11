SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos' DL Shelby Harris Tests Positive for COVID-19, per Report

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos received some bad news on Wednesday as defensive lineman Shelby Harris has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The news was broken by KOARadio's Benjamin Allbright. 

"Per league source: Broncos DL Shelby Harris tested positive for COVID-19 this morning and will be out another ten days. He is currently exhibiting no symptoms and feels fine," Allbright tweeted. 

Harris has been in self-isolation since early last week after he informed the Broncos that he'd been exposed to a COVID-19-infected person away from the team facility. As part of the NFL's COVID-19 protocol, he was placed in quarantine. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

It would have been easy for Harris to dismiss his exposure to the virus, or explain it away. But he made the right decision and protected his teammates. 

Despite feeling no symptoms, Harris is ostensibly contagious and the virus could have passed on to his teammates in the locker room, had he not been vigilant and selfless. Not having Harris hurt the Broncos on gameday in Atlanta, but losing potentially more players to COVID-19 quarantine would have been the bigger price to pay. 

Kudos to Harris for making the right decision. And although he says he's feeling fine, I'm sure all of Broncos Country will keep him in its prayers. 

The Broncos will have to play Week 10 at the Las Vegas Raiders without their play-making D-lineman. The silver lining is that the team's young guys really stepped up last week in his absence. 

Dre'Mont Jones, DeMarcus Walker, DeShawn Williams, and rookie McTelvin Agim all made a sizeable impact, both as pass rushers (two sacks combined and two batted passes) and run-stuffers. The Falcons were held to just 92 yards rushing one week removed from the Broncos relinquishing 200-plus-yards on the ground to the Chargers. 

The long-tooth of the room, Sylvester Williams, has seen everything the NFL has to throw at a D-line. Hopefully, that veteran experience can be the glue that keeps this unit together and playing well in Week 10. 

For the second straight game, the Broncos will be without all three of their day-one starters on the defensive line. It beggars belief. Starting right guard Graham Glasgow has missed two games after testing positive and the Broncos also had a trio of coaches enter the COVID-19 protocol over the last month. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos at Falcons Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 9

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsATL. Can the Broncos build on last week's win and stack two in a row on the road in Atlanta?

Chad Jensen

by

BFG's broncos

Perfect Tweet Encapsulates the Mystifying Lock-Shurmur Struggle from Outside Looking in

Sometimes a tweet comes along that accurately gives voice to an issue weighing heavily on the minds of a fanbase. T.J. Carpenter's Sunday tweet about Drew Lock did just that.

Chad Jensen

by

Oldskoolfan

Broncos Awarded CB De'Vante Bausby Off Waivers

The Broncos were given a chance to get De'Vante Bausby back in the fold as the Football Fates would have it.

Chad Jensen

by

Franklin Gray

After Calling Drew Lock a 'Huge Talent', Colin Cowherd Flip-Flops: 'I'm Out'

Colin Cowherd reversed course on his outlook for Drew Lock, going from calling him a 'huge talent' this summer to saying he's completely jumped off the bandwagon.

Chad Jensen

by

Waltm6$6

3 Takeaways From Broncos' 34-27 Loss to Falcons

The Broncos made it interesting in the end but the Falcons controlled Week 9's bout from the drop, winning 34-27. What did we learn from Denver's fifth loss of the season?

Lance Sanderson

by

barela18

Broncos Unflinching Midseason Grades: Position by Position

The Broncos have officially played half their schedule and sit at 3-5. Going position by position, how does this team grade out with eight games left to go?

Chad Jensen

by

Broncosmania

Dalton Risner Goes to Bat for Drew Lock: 'That’s a Great QB Right There'

Dalton Risner threw his support behind Drew Lock in the wake of another uneven performance from the second-year QB.

Chad Jensen

by

jimtaylor

Fangio Hopeful Bryce Callahan & A.J. Bouye Will Return to Practice for Week 10

The Broncos played in Atlanta without their top two cornerbacks and paid the price as Matt Ryan marched the Falcons up and down the field. What does Week 10 hold for Bryce Callahan and A.J. Bouye?

KeithCummings

by

toddx7

Fangio's Mindset in Wake of Latest Season-Ending Injury Should Encourage Fans

Vic Fangio might be as frustrated as fans are with the injury bug's incessant nagging of the Broncos, but the head coach isn't using it as an excuse to mail in the season.

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos

Von Miller Drops Bombshell Injury Update During Surprise IG Live

Few expected Von Miller to play in 2020 after he suffered a year-ending ankle injury but he recently provided an update flipping that on it's ear.

Chad Jensen

by

PMcGok