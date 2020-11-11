Broncos' DL Shelby Harris Tests Positive for COVID-19, per Report

The Denver Broncos received some bad news on Wednesday as defensive lineman Shelby Harris has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The news was broken by KOARadio's Benjamin Allbright.

"Per league source: Broncos DL Shelby Harris tested positive for COVID-19 this morning and will be out another ten days. He is currently exhibiting no symptoms and feels fine," Allbright tweeted.

Harris has been in self-isolation since early last week after he informed the Broncos that he'd been exposed to a COVID-19-infected person away from the team facility. As part of the NFL's COVID-19 protocol, he was placed in quarantine.

It would have been easy for Harris to dismiss his exposure to the virus, or explain it away. But he made the right decision and protected his teammates.

Despite feeling no symptoms, Harris is ostensibly contagious and the virus could have passed on to his teammates in the locker room, had he not been vigilant and selfless. Not having Harris hurt the Broncos on gameday in Atlanta, but losing potentially more players to COVID-19 quarantine would have been the bigger price to pay.

Kudos to Harris for making the right decision. And although he says he's feeling fine, I'm sure all of Broncos Country will keep him in its prayers.

The Broncos will have to play Week 10 at the Las Vegas Raiders without their play-making D-lineman. The silver lining is that the team's young guys really stepped up last week in his absence.

Dre'Mont Jones, DeMarcus Walker, DeShawn Williams, and rookie McTelvin Agim all made a sizeable impact, both as pass rushers (two sacks combined and two batted passes) and run-stuffers. The Falcons were held to just 92 yards rushing one week removed from the Broncos relinquishing 200-plus-yards on the ground to the Chargers.

The long-tooth of the room, Sylvester Williams, has seen everything the NFL has to throw at a D-line. Hopefully, that veteran experience can be the glue that keeps this unit together and playing well in Week 10.

For the second straight game, the Broncos will be without all three of their day-one starters on the defensive line. It beggars belief. Starting right guard Graham Glasgow has missed two games after testing positive and the Broncos also had a trio of coaches enter the COVID-19 protocol over the last month.

