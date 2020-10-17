SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos Downgrade TE Noah Fant to Out for Week 6, per Report

Chad Jensen

If you're going up against a Bill Belichick defense, you need every weapon in your arsenal. Unfortunately for the Denver Broncos, despite the 17-day gap between their last game and their Week 6 tilt at the New England Patriots, the road team will be without two key offensive weapons. 

After being diagnosed with strep throat on Friday, co-starting running back and leading rusher Melvin Gordon will not travel with the team to New England. On the heels of that revelation was another that portends ominously for the Broncos. 

Though he was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, tight end Noah Fant has reportedly been downgraded to out, according to ESPN's Field Yates. 

"The Broncos have downgraded TE Noah Fant and RB Melvin Gordon to OUT tomorrow vs. the Patriots," Yates tweeted on Saturday. 

What happens next at Broncos HQ? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

What it Means

The Football Gods taketh away, but also giveth. Like ships passing in the night, two studs will exit the lineup this week, but the Broncos are getting two more back. 

Starting quarterback Drew Lock and co-starting running back Phillip Lindsay will be back. 

While Lock is still officially listed as questionable, he was a full participant in each practice this week and met the discerning and critical approval of head coach Vic Fangio in how he looked. The Broncos released QB Blake Bortles on Saturday, telegraphing that Lock is back. 

Lock and Lindsay returning should have a massive effect on the Broncos' offense and the team's confidence and swagger. Both young players affect the emotional tenor the team takes on — with Lock bringing his 'swag' and enthusiasm and Lindsay bringing that firebrand intensity. 

It also helps tremendously that both Lock and Lindsay are playmakers. So, as much as it might pain fans to see the Broncos take the field at Gillette Stadium sans Fant and Gordon, the excitement over getting Lock (especially) and Lindsay back should overshadow any misgivings. 

In a perfect world, the Broncos would want to take the field with every offensive arrow ready to go in Lock's quiver. This time around, the team will have to get by at less than full-strength but so it's gone for many teams in 2020, and such is football. 

It'll be interesting to see if the Broncos dress rookie tight end Albert Okwuegbunam in Fant's absence. Nick Vannett and Jake Butt figure to be the most immediate beneficiaries this week but this is Denver's chance to dress its rookie fourth-rounder for the first time. 

Okwuegbunam has the rare distinction of running a faster 40-yard dash than Fant (4.49s vs. 4.50s) and with Lock back in the lineup, the two ex-Mizzou stars could reconnect for some red zone magic, perhaps, utilizing those corner routes in the end zone that so highlighted the duo's time together as Tigers. 

The rookie's 6-foot-5, 258-pound frame, and his basketball-player skill-set in the red zone, could really come in handy without Fant's dynamic presence to put the Patriots on their heels somewhat inside the 20 yard-line. 

The problem is, Okwuegbunam doesn't really bring special teams value to the team, which will factor into the team's decision. As much as I respect that problem, the Broncos would be remiss to pass on this opportunity to dress Albert O., especially in light of Lock's expected return. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos Urged by ESPN to Trade Justin Simmons to NFC East Team Before Deadline

Will the Broncos trade Justin Simmons before the trade deadline? ESPN seems to like the odds and has a destination in mind for the franchise safety.

Chad Jensen

by

Steve Atwater 27

Broncos Tied to Dwayne Haskins Trade Rumors by CBS Sports

Washington could be putting QB Dwayne Haskins on the trading block and a new rumor includes the Broncos as a top-5 landing spot.

Chad Jensen

by

ThundersVictoryLaps

Broncos' RB Melvin Gordon Cited for DUI in Denver

The Broncos' co-starting running back was busted by Denver police for driving under the influence.

Chad Jensen

by

mike81fs

Vic Fangio on NFL Rescheduling Broncos' Season Amid Outbreak: 'We’re All in This Together'

Vic Fangio, naturally, was none-too-pleased by the NFL's tectonic rescheduling of the Broncos' Week 5 game and remaining schedule. But the head coach still espoused an optimistic outlook on the season.

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Insider's Source: Broncos-Cowboys 'Have Not' Engaged in Trade Talks Over S Justin Simmons

The latest out of Dallas gives further insight into whether the ESPN fantasy trade involving Justin Simmons and the Broncos holds water.

Chad Jensen

by

Steve Atwater 27

Do Broncos Have a Franchise QB in Drew Lock? This Advanced Metric Provides a Hint

Are the Broncos on the right path with Drew Lock? One advanced analytics metric could point us in the right direction.

BobMorris

by

DKMI

Broncos Release QB Blake Bortles, Promote DT Sylvester Williams to Active Roster

The Broncos made a couple of roster moves ahead of their Week 6 bout at the Patriots.

Chad Jensen

Broncos-Patriots Final Injury Report: Two Players Ruled Out

Will Drew Lock play on Sunday at New England?

Chad Jensen

by

Jimrichard

Broncos Way-Too-Early 7-Round 2021 Mock Draft at Quarter-Pole

The Broncos have only played four games but the injury bug and performances across the roster have revealed the needs this team will have in 2021. What does next year's draft class offer Denver?

Erick Trickel

by

BeGoodBroncos

Broncos' RB Melvin Gordon Exits Practice Friday, Sent Home With Illness

The Broncos' co-starting running back has had a very tumultuous week.

Chad Jensen

by

Mr. Pioneer