Value Ranking of Broncos' 2024 Draft Class Revealed
Every year, NFL draft analysts point fingers at which teams reached for a player and, conversely, which teams got good value in a pick. The analysts usually base it on their own pre-draft rankings of NFL players.
We've heard from plenty of observers that the Denver Broncos reached on quarterback Bo Nix at No. 12 overall. The same critics have also noted that the Broncos got good value in the players they took on Day 3 of the draft.
Warren Sharp, the man behind Sharp Football Analysis, utilized consensus mock drafts and consensus big boards to rank teams based on how much value teams got out of the draft picks they made.
You can read more about his methodology, but let's get to the Broncos, who ranked eight out of the 32 teams in terms of the value they got out of their draft picks.
As you might expect, Nix was considered one of the worst value picks in the first round. But Sharp's analysis favored the Broncos when it came to their later picks.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
For example, wide receiver Troy Franklin was considred the best value pick of the fourth round. Many draft analysts projected him to go in the second round.
The Broncos also got good value out of their fifth-round picks: cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine and running back Audric Estimé. The two, along with Franklin, are the main reasons why the Broncos ranked in the top 10 in terms of draft value.
When it comes to Nix, one might argue that if you are going to overdraft a player, better to do it with a quarterback. Not only is it the most important position in the NFL, but the rookie pay scale means that first-round QBs are on cost-controlled contracts, for less money per year than average veterans.
Only time will tell whether any pick the Broncos made turns out to be good value or not. There have been high picks the Broncos made that might have looked good at the time but didn't deliver, and there have been later-round picks that didn't seem like much but turned into quality players.
Still, it's a good thing that the Broncos didn't reach on every player they took. And even if they had gotten Nix by trading down, there would still be high expectations for him to work out.
But the bottom line has always been this: What matters is how the player delivers on the field.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!