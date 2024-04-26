PFF Reveals Broncos' Biggest Roster Priority on Day 2 of the Draft
The Denver Broncos now have their hopeful franchise quarterback in former Oregon star Bo Nix. After taking Nix at No. 12 overall, Sean Payton revealed that Nix was extremely high on Denver's board as the team’s third quarterback this cycle, despite being the sixth signal-caller selected on Thursday night.
According to ESPN, Payton “feels as strongly about Bo Nix as he did Patrick Mahomes” back in the 2017 draft, so there's little doubt the Broncos are fronting adoration for their new quarterback. The clock starts now for Nix and Payton in Denver.
However, in order for Nix to deliver franchise play and maximize the “cheat code” that is the rookie contract for a starting quarterback, the Broncos will need to find talent to help the 24-year-old rookie.
Lacking a second-round pick, the next time Denver goes on the clock is at pick No. 76 in the third round. According to Pro Football Focus, the Broncos need to prioritize adding wide receiver talent on Day 2.
"Quarterback Bo Nix is a Bronco, and now it’s time to find him some weapons. Denver will have to wait until the 76th overall pick to do so, however — barring a trade-up. UCF’s Javon Baker could last until that point despite averaging 3.21 yards per route run in a highly productive 2023 season," PFF's Gordon McGuinness wrote.
The Broncos are seriously lacking in the offensive playmaker department. Outside of Courtland Sutton, it can be argued that the Broncos do not field a single above average player at wide receiver, tight end, or running back.
Javonte Williams looked quite poor coming off of a multi-ligament knee injury last season. This was not shocking, nor was it Williams’ fault, but it is a sad reality of the situation. Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin are serviceable and niche backup running backs behind Williams.
At tight end, the Broncos have the consistently injured Greg Dulcich and the below-average contributions of Adam Trautman. Denver could certainly look to add talent at this position such as Broncos Brass indicated in their pre-Combine press conferences.
Given the value of the position and the talent of this year’s class, wide receiver should reign supreme for the Broncos on Friday night. After Sutton, the Broncos have a hopeful second-year player in Marvin Mims Jr. but he needs to grow in leaps and bounds as a route runner and add play strength to be anything more than a gadget 9-route, WR3 or WR4 type of player.
Tim Patrick is here, but like Dulcich, he shouldn’t be counted on at this point, given the consistent injuries plaguing him. Denver also paid Josh Reynolds a small contract relative to what receivers get on the open market these days. He's a viable No. 3 or 4 receiver, but more than that is optimistic.
While there were seven wide receivers drafted in the first round, including three in the last five picks, there still is ample talent available for Denver to add to the room. The top consensus players left at the position are Texas’ Adonai Mitchell, Georgia’s Ladd McConkey, and Florida State’s Keon Coleman.
After that, names like Oregon’s Troy Franklin, Michigan’s Roman Wilson, Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley, Washington’s Ja’Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillian, Alabama’s Jermaine Burton, North Carolina’s Devontez Walker, and the aforementioned Baker stand out. A worthy wideout will likely be there at No. 76 if Denver so chooses to go that direction.
Receivers are highly valued, as shown by what the top players are paid and the premium draft capital used on them. It's a supremely valued position even if it's seemingly a bountiful one every draft.
If Nix and his reported mastery of an offense and pre-snap prowess are to succeed in Denver, Payton and GM George Paton must better surround their quarterback with playmakers who can create and help him. The board might not fall where receiver is the direction the Broncos go on Day 2, but it's certainly a position the team will highly prioritize on Friday evening.
