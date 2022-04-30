Broncos Draft New Safety in 5th Round

Skip to main content

Broncos Draft S Delarrin Turner-Yell with No. 152 Overall Pick

Special teams depth.

Broncos GM George Paton re-signed veteran safety Kareem Jackson to a one-year, $5 million contract earlier this month. The hard-hitting defender from Alabama has entered his 13th NFL season, and the need to develop players behind ‘K-Jack’ has been there for Paton and the Broncos staff.

On Saturday, the Denver Broncos drafted their second Oklahoma defender in this draft by selecting safety Delarrin Turner-Yell with the No. 152 overall pick.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

At 5-foot-10, 197-pounds, Turner-Yell is a lightning-quick defensive back who ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash and was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection and Academic All-Big 12 Second Team honoree. The Texas native played in 36 career games for the Sooners and enters the NFL after posting 190 tackles (136 solo), 10 tackles for losses, six passes defended, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and a half-sack.

He comes to Denver having been a three-year starter at Oklahoma that brings a ton of versatility to the defensive backs room. The human relations major has the prototypical size to be a competent safety in the NFL and does not compromise his tackling techniques or on-field processing.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In 2021, Turner-Yell played in nine games and logged 53 tackles (36 solo), 2.5 sacks, three INTs, and one pass defended. He projects to be a modern run defending safety that can take on blocks at the point of attack when asked to play in the box but can also recover with a smooth backpedal in zone coverage.

The former Sooner will unquestionably be thrown into the mix to compete for playing time on special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes’ squad. You can expect to see some good hits and a ton of energy which will match the common theme that is new head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s mantra with this new-look Broncos team.

Turner-Yell is an instinctual defensive back that is best when operating in space and patrolling in shellcoverage.

The second Sooner picked behind teammate and EDGE defender Nik Bonitto with pick No. 64, Turner-Yell joins a proud safety room led behind Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson.

By drafting Turner-Yell, Broncos Country can expect there to be heavy competition among second-year safeties Caden Sterns and Jamar Johnson for a potential roster spot in 2022.

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

USATSI_17155545
News

Broncos Draft New Safety in 5th Round

By Luke Patterson22 seconds ago
USATSI_16735025
News

Broncos Draft Fascinating Pass-Rusher in 4th Round

By Luke Patterson40 minutes ago
Oct 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Erick Hallett (31) and defensive back Damarri Mathis (21) defend Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Charleston Rambo (11) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Pass interference was called on the play. Miami won 38-34. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Broncos Draft Pitt CB Damarri Mathis with No. 115 Overall Pick

By Luke Patterson1 hour ago
UCLA Bruins tight end Greg Dulcich (85) runs for yards after the catch against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.
News

Grading Broncos' Selection of UCLA TE Greg Dulcich at Pick 80

By Nick Kendell3 hours ago
Oklahoma's Nik Bonitto (11) tries to get to Texas' Casey Thompson (11) during the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Oklahoma won 55-48. Ou Vs Texas
News

Grading Broncos' Selecting OLB Nik Bonitto at Pick 64

By Nick Kendell4 hours ago
UCLA Bruins tight end Greg Dulcich (85) runs with the ball for a first down in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Rose Bowl.
Draft

Finding Broncos: Greg Dulcich | TE | UCLA

By Erick Trickel15 hours ago
George Paton general manager of the Denver Broncos talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.
News

Broncos Strike Deal with AFC Foe, Trade Out of Day 2

By Zack Kelberman16 hours ago
UCLA Bruins tight end Greg Dulcich (85) runs with the ball for a first down in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Rose Bowl.
News

Broncos Select UCLA TE Greg Dulcich After Round 3 Trade-Back

By Luke Patterson16 hours ago
USATSI_17200446
News

Broncos Land New Starter With Second-Round Pick

By Luke Patterson17 hours ago