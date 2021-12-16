These former draft picks are on a rookie deal about to expire. Which do the Broncos keep around?

The Denver Broncos' recent extensions for wideouts Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick keep two of their core players on the roster for the foreseeable future. Some fans may wonder about other Broncos players who may be up for extensions at some point — specifically, players from recent draft classes.

Any players who were drafted in 2020 or later aren't eligible for extensions until 2023, but those who were drafted in 2019 become eligible once the 2022 NFL league year begins in March. There are also a couple of players from the Broncos' 2018 draft class who are still with the team. These, along with certain players drafted in 2019, are the focus of this article.

What is the likelihood of these players being extended by the Broncos and, if so, how soon could it happen? Let's look at these players and see where they stand.

Josey Jewell | ILB

The 2018 fourth-round pick was lost for the season back in September because of a torn pectoral muscle. He was in the final year of his rookie contract.

Jewell has improved with each season, but the injury does beg the question as to whether or not he will be back with the Broncos next season. In all likelihood, Jewell will be allowed to test free agency first, but the chance remains that he could be brought back.

The comparison is likely Jayon Brown of the Tennessee Titans. He missed the final five weeks of the 2020 season with injuries, but re-signed with the Titans on a one-year contract, receiving $3.25 million in fully guaranteed money with $1.25M in per-game roster bonuses.

Such a deal would allow the Broncos to bring Jewell back but hedge their bet. If Jewell does get more money on the open market, the Broncos could instead bring back Kenny Young.

Bradley Chubb | OLB

General manager George Paton has previously referred to Chubb as a core player. However, Paton held off on talks about a contract extension when the regular season got underway.

Then Chubb was sidelined after surgery to remove a bone spur in his foot. He only recently returned to action.

That Chubb has missed multiple games this season likely means that Paton will hold off further on an extension. Chubb will likely play on the fifth-year option of $12.7M in 2022.

However, should Chubb stay healthy and play well next season, an in-season extension like what Patrick and Sutton received could happen. That all depends on Chubb's play and what else the Broncos do this offseason to address the position.

There's no need to rush into an extension here. Paton showed he could get Patrick and Sutton to take below-market deals. Chances are he may be able to do the same with Chubb.

Noah Fant | TE

Fant hasn't quite taken the leap to elite status among tight ends. While he's a good pass-catcher, he has struggled with his blocking much of the season.

Some will point to the recent extension for Philadelphia's Dallas Goedert as why the Broncos should 'hurry up and get a deal done.' However, the Broncos can afford to be patient here.

Denver still has Fant under contract in 2022, plus it has the fifth-year option for 2023, which is likely to be no more than $8M. That's about what a second-tier tight end can expect to make.

Exercising the fifth-year option and continuing to monitor Fant's progress is the smart play. It allows the Broncos to decide whether he's a core player, or if they're better off going with, perhaps, Albert Okwuegbanum instead. Both would see their deals expire in 2023, giving the Broncos options about who to extend.

Dre'Mont Jones | DL

The 2019 third-round pick may not have eye-popping stats, but he's very good at generating pressure and disrupting offenses. Jones looks like a core player who should get extended in the future.

But, once again, there's no need to rush here. 3-4 defensive ends typically don't get massive contracts, and among those who have, such as L.A.'s Aaron Donald, they were extended when they played as 4-3 defensive tackles, with coaching changes leading to a switch to the 3-4 scheme.

Therefore, the Broncos shouldn't have to break the bank to keep Jones, nor will they need to rush into an extension. There's a good chance they'll be able to keep Jones for less than $10M APY.

It won't surprise me if Jones is another player who Paton will work to extend midway through the 2022 season, so long as he keeps playing well.

Dalton Risner | OG

Risner hasn't quite progressed with his development as expected. It remains to be seen whether he'll be a candidate for an extension in 2022.

The Broncos shouldn't rush into an extension here. If Risner does take a step forward (and he played well against Detroit), the Broncos could be open to bringing him back — though it's more likely they would let him test the market in 2023 first.

After all, the Broncos do have players on the roster who could replace Risner if necessary. Netane Muti has shown promise when he's had to replace Risner in the lineup.

Drew Lock | QB

It should go without saying that Lock isn't going to be up for an extension at this point. He may be retained in 2022 to be the backup QB because he would cost less than most veteran backups would.

But Lock's chances to be a long-term player for the Broncos are fading quickly. And while I did favor going with Lock after the recent bye week, his poor play against the Chargers when he stepped in for an injured Teddy Bridgewater may have sealed his fate.

