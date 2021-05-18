WATCH: Drew Lock Displays On-Field Evidence of Peyton Manning's Offseason Tutelage

In a traditional offseason, Drew Lock being mentored by a Hall-of-Fame legend like Peyton Manning would be the most compelling storyline of the year. However, the 2021 offseason has been anything but traditional for the Denver Broncos, largely due to the rumored discontent of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Broncos Country has fixated on the increasingly thin possibility of acquiring Rodgers, which is entirely understandable, but as the veterans rolled into Dove Valley this week for Phase II of offseason workouts, it was Lock’s new shotgun stance that reminded all of just how ‘The Sheriff’ still casts a long shadow over the position.

Lock's still sloppy footwork last year resulted in frequent bouts of inaccuracy, which only increased the importance of the Broncos searching for a QB answer. It was offensive guard — and close friend to Lock — Dalton Risner who revealed a month ago that Manning was continuing to foster his mentorship role to aid the third-year QB.

“Peyton Manning is a big fan of Drew Lock,” Risner said. “Him and Drew have been doing a lot of work this offseason and watching film. If he’s on board with Drew, I’ve been on board with Drew, too. It’s been fun.”

Manning’s famous hands-on quest for signal-calling perfection might have sprouted its first significant roots after Lock was seen mirroring his mentor's famous square stance while taking shotgun snaps during Monday's practice at UCHealth Training Center (15-second mark).

Having adopted a free-wheeling style previously, it would be understandable if Lock found it entirely foreign to go change up his shotgun stance, so the footage was certainly encouraging.

That's what it comes down to for Lock. Showing the required maturity and dedication to his craft by seeking out the knowledge and expertise and then diligently working to implement it into his own game. If he can put in the hard yards, he'll likely continue to find a committed teacher in Manning, who has maintained close ties to the Broncos since retiring as a World Champion following Super Bowl 50.

GM George Paton’s fragile endorsement of Lock upon arriving in the front office a few months back saw the embattled QB survive the NFL draft process without a highly-drafted rookie being procured. Barring an unlikely trade for Rodgers, it will be an even 50/50 competition for the starting job between Lock and the newly acquired veteran Teddy Bridgewater.

If Lock has an ace up his sleeve, it could be the presence of an all-timer like Manning in his corner, which would also provide further proof that imitation is, indeed, the truest form of flattery.

