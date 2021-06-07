Fangio Addresses What's Going on With Drew Lock's Hand

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Search

Broncos QB Drew Lock Nursing 'Blister' on Hand at OTAs

Another brick in the wall for those critics claiming Drew Lock is 'injury-prone'?
Author:
Publish date:

Right now, every movement, rep, snap, and comment on the quarterback position at Denver Broncos HQ is being magnified and blown out of proportion. As the incumbent Drew Lock begins the process of defending his job as the team's starter against the newcoming challenger Teddy Bridgewater, every little blurb goes under the microscope. 

On Monday, as the Broncos reconvened for another OTA practice session, which included 11-on-11 team drills for the first time this offseason, it was observed by 9NEWS' Mike Klis that Lock seemed to be "playing with his hand" or something. 

“I think he had a little blister on one of his fingers," head coach Vic Fangio answered on Monday. "That was part of the issue that you might be alluding to. I don’t know how much it bothered him.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Those afflicted with 'Lock Derangement Syndrome' quickly took to social media to decry yet another physical ailment proving that the third-year QB simply can't stay healthy. Although we might roll our eyes at such superfluous hand-wringing, there is some truth to the issue of Lock struggling to give the Broncos 16-games at full health. 

In 2019, as a rookie, Lock suffered a sprained thumb on his throwing hand in the Broncos' third preseason game, causing him to go on injured reserve. He wasn't activated until Week 13 but he went from IR to the starting lineup within a 24-hour window but won his first two starts as a pro. 

In 2020, Lock had to miss time again as he suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder in Week 2 at Pittsburgh that caused him to miss the next two games. He returned in time for Week 6's road trip to take on the New England Patriots, becoming the youngest QB ever to win in Gillette Stadium. 

There is some merit to the notion of Lock having injury concerns but to categorize him as 'injury-prone' would be jumping the shark. The blister he currently nurses likely has something to do with all the on-field activity he's been involved in at UCHealth Training Center over the past three weeks. 

QBs like to lick their fingers for grip. It's a common nervous tick and it's possible Lock's blister could be a result of that. But that's me speculating. 

We're talking about a blister, though. So let's be real and dial back the scorn because it's not as if Lock has suffered some new injury that would jeopardize his availability in the near future. 

Some of the buzz from the media in attendance since the Broncos reconvened for OTAs has portrayed Lock's early performance as conservative. Like he's playing it safe in an effort to stave off Bridgewater and show the coaches he's not going to turn the ball over at a high rate as he did in 2020. 

Fangio doesn't think there's been enough sample size in OTAs to draw any conclusion... of literally any sort. The coach sees no pattern. 

“Not really. I think it's too early to come to any conclusions one way or the other—even a small conclusion," Fangio said. "[QBs Coach] Mike [Shula] and [Offensive Coordinator] Pat [Shurmur] are working with him on that stuff. I'm not worried about it at this point.”

Lock will continue to be scrutinized throughout the summer. It's par for the course for an NFL quarterback but only more so due to the vagaries of Lock Derangement Syndrome. The only way to mitigate that level of hyper-focus is to go out on the grass and play at a high enough level that the tongues of the critics and skeptics are silenced. 

Time will tell if Lock ultimately has that in him. Meanwhile, it's a blister, gang. Nothing to write home about. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Fangio Addresses What's Going on With Drew Lock's Hand

USATSI_13639504
News

Report: Broncos Sign Experienced Former Texans LB

Ja'Wuan James #70 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on August 08, 2019 in Seattle, Washington.
News

Report: Ravens Sign Ex-Broncos RT Ja'Wuan James to 2-Year Contract

Bradley Chubb
News

Projecting Bradley Chubb's Pivotal Fourth-Year With Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Keep or Walk: Predicting WR Courtland Sutton's Contract Year With Broncos

Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) during training camp at Dove Valley.
News

Broncos' LB Justin Strnad Breaks Silence on 2021 Outlook After Missing Rookie Year

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (55) tackles Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
News

Broncos' Set to Hold Joint Training-Camp Practice on the Road | Preseason Schedule Announced

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after a touchdown pass to wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) during the second half of a NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field.
News

Packers President Makes Bold Admission on Aaron Rodgers Trade Front

Denver Broncos linebacker Malik Reed (59) reacts to his sack in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Malik Reed Explains Why he Studies Bucs' Edge Rusher Shaquil Barrett