Drew Lock Clarifies What Really Happened in Controversial Exchange With OC Pat Shurmur

Drew Lock cleared the air and corrected the record on what went down Tuesday at Broncos Camp between him and his offensive coordinator.

During the Denver Broncos' 15th practice of training camp on Tuesday, quarterback Drew Lock appeared to get 'pulled' from practice by a seemingly angry offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. As Lock returned to the sideline, reports indicated that Lock's voice was raised, as was Shurmur's, as a heated conversation took place.

Immediately, the headlines hit the internet, including here at Mile High Huddle, reporting that Shurmur 'pulled' Lock in practice and that words were exchanged. Turns out, that's not exactly what happened, though anyone who observed this exchange from afar can be forgiven for interpreting it that way.

On Wednesday, Lock himself corrected the record, letting fans in on what really unfolded in that small moment that created some big controversy around the Mile High City.

“We have—believe it or not—we have scripts that are set reps and it just so happened that there was talk about a play and it was actually my last rep of that set," Lock said Wednesday. "I didn’t make the right read on a play. [I] came out and it obviously looked like me and ‘Shurm’ were having an altercation and he pulled me out and [QB] Teddy [Bridgewater] get in there, no. It was the last set of the period [and] always after every play I walk to the huddle, and I see Teddy coming out and [I know] OK, I’m out. I don’t know exactly when my last plays are and everything, but it’s how the script rolls in practice.”

Shurmur himself detailed the incident the next day, providing additional clarity on the issue.

“That was the crowd noise day," Shurmur revealed. "I was more ticked off at technology because when we amped up the sound—for whatever reason— Drew's helmet went off so I couldn't communicate with him. I wasn't upset with Drew; I was just ticked at the situation. And again, I get animated a lot, I just don't make it about me, and I try to keep it from you."

Shurmur made sure to emphasize that his animated antics were not a reflection on Lock or a result of anything the third-year quarterback did.

"That had nothing to do with Drew. Nothing to do with Drew," Shurmur said. "Sadly, because we're all trying to do the math on everything, you've got to keep track of all those things. That's just one thing that was probably misread.”

The Broncos tried to pump crowd noise into the practice and when that happened, Lock's helmet speaker cut out, making it impossible for Shurmur to get his play-calls in. In the heat of battle, the offensive coordinator got fired up but it wasn't an argument between QB and OC and it certainly wasn't a reflection of where Lock stands with Shurmur.

Lock did have a forgettable performance on Day 15 of camp but he followed that up with a great one on Wednesday. After passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns, with zero turnovers, last Saturday in preseason Game 1, Shurmur was excited for fans and media to see for themselves the strides the coaches have seen Lock make this offseason.

"We've seen the improvement," Shurmur said. "We've seen a young player—in my opinion—get better with an offseason and now a training camp."

Shurmur credits scheme continuity for being the biggest catalyst in Lock's apparent progress but boiling it down to that actually sells the QB short somewhat. The truth is, Lock worked his tail off this past offseason, going above and beyond in an effort to capitalize on what could be his last opportunity to earn the starting job in Denver.

The arrival of Teddy Bridgewater had an impact on Lock, causing him to dig deeper into his football soul to extract a version of himself he might not have ever found without that competitive anxiety. And now, if he continues his upward trajectory in Game 2, all that work, and all the time, energy, coaching, and sacrifices the team has made — to say nothing of the second-round pick invested in the QB — is poised to pay dividends.

