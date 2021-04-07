Drew Lock Receives Massive Performance Bonus from Broncos

Broncos QB Drew Lock Nets $228k Performance-Based 2020 Bonus
The NFL Players Association on Tuesday announced its 2020 performance-based bonuses, $8.5 million of which was allocated to the Denver Broncos.
These bonuses are calculated for and awarded to players who outperformed their respective contracts relative to playing time.
Some made out better than others; inside linebacker Alexander Johnson, who logged 96.2% of Denver's defensive snaps, banked a team-high $539,136 while offensive tackle Quinn Bailey (0.2%) earned a pittance — $949.
Among the more fortuitous recipients is starting quarterback Drew Lock, who netted $228,105 after taking 70.7% of offensive snaps. Lock threw for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions across 13 games, missing time due to a right (throwing) shoulder injury.
The No. 42 overall pick of the 2019 draft, Lock, 24, collected $813,674 in base salary over his sophomore campaign, counting roughly $1.59 million against the cap.
Below is the complete list of performance-based bonuses paid to the Broncos, sorted from highest to lowest.
Johnson, Alexander (96.2%): $539,136
Jewell, Josey (94.9%): $455,274
Cushenberry, Lloyd: (93.1%) $427,816
Reed, Malik (71.9%): $401,032
Patrick, Tim (64.0%): $358,791
Ojemudia, Michael (76.4%): $346,156
Risner, Dalton (89.0%): $283,425
Jones, Dre’Mont (58.0%): $259,640
Williams, DeShawn (44.4%): $250,467
Lock, Drew (70.7%): $228,105
Hamilton, DaeSean (46.1%): $222,303
Bassey, Essang (39.0%): $218,155
Locke, P.J. (31.2%): $175,124
Jones, Joseph (30.1%): $168,517
Bausby, De’Vante (29.6%): $166,144
Schlottmann, Austin(28.5%): $159,463
Attaochu, Jeremiah (47.2%): $159,149
Dotson, Demar (38.2%): $155,769
Hamler, K.J. (45.5%): $154,753
Walker, DeMarcus (41.3%): $151,007
Marshall, Trey (24.6%): $138,137
Freeman, Royce (29.6%): $134,040
Fant, Noah (62.1%): $128,236
Lindsay, Phillip (22.9%): $128,009
Jeudy, Jerry (68.2%): $126,166
Beck, Andrew (20.2%): $113,427
Calitro, Austin (19.5%): $109,205
Holder, Alijah (18.3%): $102,512
Cleveland, Tyrie (17.1%): $94,503
Anderson, Calvin (16.9%): $94,444
Williams, Sylvester (17.4%): $92,996
Tuszka, Derrek (17.1%): $89,766
Watson, Josh (15.6%): $87,325
Vannett, Nick (31.2%): $85,244
Harris, Shelby (42.7%): $83,724
Wilkinson, Elijah (45.6%): $82,662
Dawson, Duke (14.7%): $82,597
Spencer, Diontae (14.5%): $81,155
Butt, Jake (15.0%): $78,423
Fumagalli, Troy (15.4%): $76,235
Bolles, Garett (91.2%): $71,904
Parks, Will (17.9%): $70,124
Chickillo, Anthony (26.0%): $69,523
Glasgow, Graham (68.2%): $68,319
Muti, Netane (12.2%): $65,383
Bobenmoyer, Jacob (11.3%): $63,699
Cox, Jeremy (11.3%): $63,121
Agim, McTelvin (13.3%): $62,131
Simmons, Justin (100.0%): $51,808
Chubb, Bradley (62.7%): $47,471
Harris, Davontae (8.0%): $45,096
Bellamy, LeVante (8.0%): $44,815
Gordon, Melvin (53.1%): $44,596
Callahan, Bryce (59.3%): $42,604
Rypien, Brett (7.0%): $39,400
Purcell, Mike (22.8%): $39,090
Jackson, Kareem (91.7%): $38,807
Motley, Parnell (6.9%) $38,673
Rodgers, Jake (6.5%): $36,552$
Okwuegbunam, Albert (7.3%): $34,776
Martin, Sam (11.5%): $33,461
Driskel, Jeff (9.7%): $31,932
Toliver, Kevin (3.0%): $17,020
Hairston, Nate (2.8%): $15,675
McManus, Brandon (11.5%): $14,350
Bouye, A.J. (34.9%) $12,004
Hinton, Kendall (2.0%): $11,393$
Brown, Fred (1.8%): $9,966
Sutton, Courtland (2.6%): $8,305
Casey, Jurrell (14.5%): $5,861
Jernigan, Timmy (20.9%): $4,649
Russolino, Taylor (0.7%): $3,824
Morris, Patrick (0.4%): $2,373
Bradham, Nigel (1.4%): $1,315
Bailey, Quinn (0.2%): $949
