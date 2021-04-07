Drew Lock Receives Massive Performance Bonus from Broncos

The NFL Players Association on Tuesday announced its 2020 performance-based bonuses, $8.5 million of which was allocated to the Denver Broncos.

These bonuses are calculated for and awarded to players who outperformed their respective contracts relative to playing time.

Some made out better than others; inside linebacker Alexander Johnson, who logged 96.2% of Denver's defensive snaps, banked a team-high $539,136 while offensive tackle Quinn Bailey (0.2%) earned a pittance — $949.

Among the more fortuitous recipients is starting quarterback Drew Lock, who netted $228,105 after taking 70.7% of offensive snaps. Lock threw for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions across 13 games, missing time due to a right (throwing) shoulder injury.

The No. 42 overall pick of the 2019 draft, Lock, 24, collected $813,674 in base salary over his sophomore campaign, counting roughly $1.59 million against the cap.

Below is the complete list of performance-based bonuses paid to the Broncos, sorted from highest to lowest.

Johnson, Alexander (96.2%): $539,136

Jewell, Josey (94.9%): $455,274

Cushenberry, Lloyd: (93.1%) $427,816

Reed, Malik (71.9%): $401,032

Patrick, Tim (64.0%): $358,791

Ojemudia, Michael (76.4%): $346,156

Risner, Dalton (89.0%): $283,425

Jones, Dre’Mont (58.0%): $259,640

Williams, DeShawn (44.4%): $250,467

Lock, Drew (70.7%): $228,105

Hamilton, DaeSean (46.1%): $222,303

Bassey, Essang (39.0%): $218,155

Locke, P.J. (31.2%): $175,124

Jones, Joseph (30.1%): $168,517

Bausby, De’Vante (29.6%): $166,144

Schlottmann, Austin(28.5%): $159,463

Attaochu, Jeremiah (47.2%): $159,149

Dotson, Demar (38.2%): $155,769

Hamler, K.J. (45.5%): $154,753

Walker, DeMarcus (41.3%): $151,007

Marshall, Trey (24.6%): $138,137

Freeman, Royce (29.6%): $134,040

Fant, Noah (62.1%): $128,236

Lindsay, Phillip (22.9%): $128,009

Jeudy, Jerry (68.2%): $126,166

Beck, Andrew (20.2%): $113,427

Calitro, Austin (19.5%): $109,205

Holder, Alijah (18.3%): $102,512

Cleveland, Tyrie (17.1%): $94,503

Anderson, Calvin (16.9%): $94,444

Williams, Sylvester (17.4%): $92,996

Tuszka, Derrek (17.1%): $89,766

Watson, Josh (15.6%): $87,325

Vannett, Nick (31.2%): $85,244

Harris, Shelby (42.7%): $83,724

Wilkinson, Elijah (45.6%): $82,662

Dawson, Duke (14.7%): $82,597

Spencer, Diontae (14.5%): $81,155

Butt, Jake (15.0%): $78,423

Fumagalli, Troy (15.4%): $76,235

Bolles, Garett (91.2%): $71,904

Parks, Will (17.9%): $70,124

Chickillo, Anthony (26.0%): $69,523

Glasgow, Graham (68.2%): $68,319

Muti, Netane (12.2%): $65,383

Bobenmoyer, Jacob (11.3%): $63,699

Cox, Jeremy (11.3%): $63,121

Agim, McTelvin (13.3%): $62,131

Simmons, Justin (100.0%): $51,808

Chubb, Bradley (62.7%): $47,471

Harris, Davontae (8.0%): $45,096

Bellamy, LeVante (8.0%): $44,815

Gordon, Melvin (53.1%): $44,596

Callahan, Bryce (59.3%): $42,604

Rypien, Brett (7.0%): $39,400

Purcell, Mike (22.8%): $39,090

Jackson, Kareem (91.7%): $38,807

Motley, Parnell (6.9%) $38,673

Rodgers, Jake (6.5%): $36,552$

Okwuegbunam, Albert (7.3%): $34,776

Martin, Sam (11.5%): $33,461

Driskel, Jeff (9.7%): $31,932

Toliver, Kevin (3.0%): $17,020

Hairston, Nate (2.8%): $15,675

McManus, Brandon (11.5%): $14,350

Bouye, A.J. (34.9%) $12,004

Hinton, Kendall (2.0%): $11,393$

Brown, Fred (1.8%): $9,966

Sutton, Courtland (2.6%): $8,305

Casey, Jurrell (14.5%): $5,861

Jernigan, Timmy (20.9%): $4,649

Russolino, Taylor (0.7%): $3,824

Morris, Patrick (0.4%): $2,373

Bradham, Nigel (1.4%): $1,315

Bailey, Quinn (0.2%): $949

