SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

'Pretty Sore' Broncos QB Drew Lock Could Miss Week 11 vs. Dolphins

Zack Kelberman

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock strained a muscle around his ribs — but did not suffer any fractures or structural injuries — in Sunday's blowout loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio admitted Monday that Lock is "pretty sore" from his Raiders beating and could sit out Wednesday's practice if the pain persists. Which makes the second-year signal-caller (unofficially) questionable to suit up in Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins.

"That will definitely enter into the equation, you know, we definitely want Drew to have a good week of preparation so he's ready to play the game so that could enter into the equation as we go into the week," Fangio said when asked if Lock's availability is based on practice time, via ESPN's Jeff Legwold.

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A continuing theme due to his makeshift offensive line, Lock was under duress from the opening snap in Las Vegas, absorbing seven hits and two sacks. One particular blow to Lock’s midsection caused him visible discomfort throughout the game, though he did not miss a snap.

The 24-year-old shrugged off the injury in his post-game conference call with reporters, suggesting his psyche hurt worse than his body.

"Nothing, I'm fine. I'll be good. I'm definitely frustrated after a day like that," he said. "There's a lot of stuff I need to work on and a lot of stuff I can get better at. So, we just have to keep pushing and practicing."

Lock finished 23-of-47 for 257 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions amid Denver's 37-12 waxing. He dropped to 6-6 as the team's starter across two incomplete seasons, while the Broncos now sit 3-6 overall and all but eliminated from playoff contention.

Behind Lock on the depth chart are Brett Rypien and Jeff Driskel, both of whom have made starts for the club in 2020.

"With his injury the way it is, it's an injury that I think is day to day where a lot of improvements can be made, and we'll see how he does with it," Fangio said Monday.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL and @MileHighHuddle

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos at Raiders Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 10

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsLV. Can the Broncos win their first away game in Las Vegas?

Chad Jensen

by

DKMI

Fangio on Broncos' QB Situation: 'We’re Committed to Drew Lock'

Vic Fangio answered one of Broncos Country's burning questions following Denver's 37-12 loss to the Raiders in Week 10.

Chad Jensen

by

DKMI

Broncos at Falcons Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 9

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsATL. Can the Broncos build on last week's win and stack two in a row on the road in Atlanta?

Chad Jensen

by

BFG's broncos

3 Unflinching Takeaways From Broncos' 37-12 Loss to Raiders

The Broncos not only got trounced in Vegas, they thunder-punched themselves. What can this team take away from Week 10's ugly loss that can in any way help in-future?

Lance Sanderson

by

CUBuffinTX

2 Winners, 8 Losers From Broncos' 37-12 Loss to Raiders

The Broncos dropped their sixth loss of the season, falling to the Raiders 37-12 in Week 10. Who were the biggest winners and losers for Denver?

Chad Jensen

by

Debroncos58

Two of Broncos' Three All-Pro Caliber Players Are in a Contract Year, Clouding the Team's Future

The Broncos have received Herculean performances from Garett Bolles, Justin Simmons, and Bryce Callahan. But clouding the exultation of their respective success is the realization that two players are in a contract year.

Nick Kendell

by

BeGoodBroncos

Perfect Tweet Encapsulates the Mystifying Lock-Shurmur Struggle from Outside Looking in

Sometimes a tweet comes along that accurately gives voice to an issue weighing heavily on the minds of a fanbase. T.J. Carpenter's Sunday tweet about Drew Lock did just that.

Chad Jensen

by

CUBuffinTX

Dalton Risner Admits Broncos' Performance in Vegas was 'Unacceptable'

Dalton Risner did not make excuses after the Broncos' 37-12 loss to the Raiders. As an optimist, even Risner's frustration is palpable with the team now sitting at 3-6.

KeithCummings

by

Studlee14

Broncos Awarded CB De'Vante Bausby Off Waivers

The Broncos were given a chance to get De'Vante Bausby back in the fold as the Football Fates would have it.

Chad Jensen

by

firstfan

Broncos QB Drew Lock Shrugs Off Injury, Admits to Frustration

Lock claims he's physically "fine". Emotionally? Different story.

Zack Kelberman